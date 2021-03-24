Angela Merkel openly admitted her mistake about the Easter break. But Scholz, Söder and Laschet are also in the boat. A comment.

“A mistake has to be named as a mistake – and if possible it has to be corrected.” Many Germans had waited in vain for this sentence from Angela Merkel for years during the refugee crisis. The fact that the Chancellor had to appear so openly and humbly before the nation on Monday because of a detail of her Corona policy shows on the one hand how great the pressure was from the economy, the population and, last but not least, the Union parties. On the other hand, the official apology symbolizes the dramatic loss of power of a chancellor who dominated the country for a decade and a half. This Wednesday is the day on which the Merkel era ended prematurely.

Merkel takes responsibility – Laschet misses a unique opportunity

In 2015, as it is today, the following applies: It is better to admit a mistake and, if possible, to correct it than to hold on to it forever out of pride and the will to power. That there are fewer contacts in supermarkets overall if you close them for a few days – this idea could only occur to people who seldom see normal supermarkets from the inside. It honors the Chancellor, who no longer has to face any choice, to take responsibility for it. But Scholz, Söder and Laschet are also on board. The first two belong to the self-proclaimed “team caution” and the small circle that made up the nonsense. The CDU boss missed the unique opportunity to put a stop to the goings-on. It would have been his moment to finally show the profile that his party expects of him.

The question now is how one wants to determine the corona policy in Germany in the future. The federal-state conference, not provided for by the Basic Law as a decision-making body, is badly damaged. Nocturnal long-term meetings behind closed doors will be prohibited in the future. Politicians as a whole have a responsibility not to turn the health crisis into a state crisis. And the Chancellor must ensure that her ministers, that the Altmaiers, Spahns and Scheuers work better. The majority of the criticism is sparked less by Merkel’s cautious attitude, but by the technical errors in the implementation. Despite Merkel’s apology, the pressure remains enormous!

A comment by Mike Schier