The coronavirus situation is worsening drastically in Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts, but predictions of possible corona deaths are very worrisome.

Munich / Budapest – While the number of Covid 19 cases in Germany remains high, mortality is clearly falling in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. What is true for the Federal Republic obviously cannot be said for the European partner Hungary.

Even more: Prime Minister and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a political opponent of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on important issues such as the refugee issue, is currently slipping the corona situation in the country with 10 million inhabitants.

Coronavirus pandemic in Hungary: Corona cases are increasing dramatically – many deaths feared

According to consistent media reports, the hospitals are full. According to the news portal oe24.at the number of new corona infections is increasing dramatically, to the most recent 6494 cases within 24 hours. Which is a lot in terms of the number of inhabitants. Even more: On this Tuesday, March 9th, the highest number of fatalities was reported in 2021.

According to this, 158 people died within one day in connection with the insidious lung disease Covid-19. And that’s not all: the Austrian Kronen newspaper refers, for example, to a report by the American Institute Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Accordingly, there is a risk of 500 corona deaths per day by the end of March and more than 40,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic by July. As of March 9, there were 16,146 fatalities in Hungary. It was only at the beginning of the week that Hungary tightened its lockdown until March 22nd.

Coronavirus pandemic in Hungary: Viktor Orban plans a trip to vaccination world champion Israel

Prime Minister Orban continues to react – and, like neighboring Austria, tries to get close to Israel when vaccinating. According to reports, the 57-year-old head of government plans to travel to the Middle East soon. Israel, which has a population of just under nine million, has almost completely vaccinated its population.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s chief infectious agent Janos Szlavik urged citizens on public radio to get vaccinated against the corona virus. Worry days between Lake Balaton and Budapest. (pm)