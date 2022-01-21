Former Chancellor Angela Merkel will not take part in the online party conference to elect Friedrich Merz as CDU chairman this Saturday.

Berlin – Merkel’s office informed the German Press Agency in Berlin on Friday on request. Merkel also spoke to the still incumbent CDU chairman Armin Laschet “about the fact that she would like to show her attachment to the CDU in a different form than as honorary chairman in the future”.

Laschet had made Merkel’s decision not to become honorary chairwoman public in the morning on the RTL / ntv program “Frühstart”. The basic question is whether that is still appropriate at the time, said Laschet. Merkel had “also come to the decision: It no longer fits in with the times. We don’t have an honorary chairman – that’s a tradition from the past that doesn’t exist at the federal level now.” The question of the honorary chairmanship was discussed with regard to an old case. “The last honorary chairman was Helmut Kohl, who then resigned from the honorary chairmanship”. Kohl gave up his honorary chairmanship in 2000 in connection with the CDU donation scandal. (dpa)