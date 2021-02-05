Merkel: We are in a difficult phase due to “Corona”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that she wakes up sometimes during the night and thinks about the health crisis and how to manage it, hoping that the decrease in the number of Corona injuries in Germany will allow the opening of stores, especially hair salons.

“I wake up sometimes during the night and think about everything that is going on … It is a difficult stage for me also because we have to think carefully, I repeat everything in my head in all directions before I make a decision. This worries me,” the chancellor said in an interview with the German “RTL” channel. Really”.

“I find it difficult to disconnect from what is happening these days,” she added.

The counselor rarely expresses her feelings or talks about her private life, but in the interview she considered that the reality of closing hairdressing salons and coexisting with white hair should be accepted.

She emphasized that, on a personal level, she benefited from the presence of “help” at her side, but “while respecting preventive measures” between them, and “however, one has to live with gray hair.”

“I will be very happy when hairdressers will be able to work again,” she added, but she did not announce a specific date for the opening of non-essential institutions.

On Wednesday, Merkel will meet with regional leaders to decide on easing restrictions.

Despite not imposing a complete closure in Germany, the Germans should avoid any contact as much as possible, while telecommuting was imposed, and schools, nurseries, non-food stores, restaurants, bars and gymnasiums were closed.