Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel warned this Saturday that the worst is yet to come in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. “The next winter weeks will be the most difficult phase of the pandemic,” Merkel said in her traditional Saturday video message to the population, this time the first in 2021.

The head of the German government stressed that the current and high numbers of infections registered in Germany do not yet reflect the effects of the celebrations Christmas and New Year’s Eve, while he commented that hospitals work in many regions of the country at the limit of their capacities to treat the most serious cases. These facts justify that the “hard closure” of public life in this country has lasted until the beginning of Februarysaid Merkel, who recalled that the objective of the strict restrictions is to ensure that health offices can again trace the chains of infections by reducing the incidence of the virus to less than 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week, when no city The German region is currently under 100 and many are over 200.

“Prudence in these difficult weeks of January and consideration for others will bear fruit,” said the head of the German government, for whom “the measures adopted before Christmas are tough, but imperatively essential” and which will last until February to slow the spread of the disease. Among them the closing of schools and kindergartens, shops that do not sell basic necessities, all bars and gastronomy, as well as all cultural or sports centers.

“The more consistent we are today, the faster we will regain control and the shorter the time we have to live with these restrictions,” Merkel said in her video message, in which she expressed her hope that the start of the campaign of vaccination help to improve the situation. The federal chancellor assured that vaccinations will be accelerated and increased little by little and that there will be enough vaccine for the entire population that wishes to be inoculated.