Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, has assured this Wednesday in a brief statement called urgently that the poisoning of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalni will have a “appropriate common response”. For German politics, this event violates “fundamental rights and values”.

The Berlin hospital where is Navalni in coma confirmed that he was poisoned with a substance used in the production of chemical weapons and that it belongs to the Novichok group. In Merkel’s opinion, she was a “victim of a crime,” said the Chancellor, who stressed that. in In this case there are “serious questions that only the Russian Government can and must answer. We hope that the Russian Government will clarify it. The world awaits a response, “the foreign minister added in a brief statement called urgently.

Contact with NATO

Merkel explained that the German government had already contacted its European partners and with their allies in NATO to update you on the situation. It also stated that the Bundestag and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were informed.

Likewise, this information was passed on to the Russian ambassador to Germany. After knowing this result, the president condemned the attack “deeply”, expressed solidarity with his relatives and He stressed that “I hope it can be recovered.”

Transfer to Berlin

The facts happened last August 20, when Navalni collapsed during an internal trip in Russia. Two days later, and at the request of her family,. He was transferred by medicalized plane to Berlin, where he has remained ever since.