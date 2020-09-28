As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. Go to registration here.

Merkel warns of infection numbers like in France: The Chancellor has warned of a rapid increase in new corona infections in Germany. At Christmas, the daily number of infections could be 19,200, “if things continue like this,” said Merkel on Monday in a switching conference of the CDU presidium. More news about the corona pandemic can be found on our blog.

Search for a repository in Germany: A report shows which areas are geologically fundamentally eligible for a nuclear waste repository. Parts of Berlin are also there.

Billionaire Trump probably only paid $ 750 in taxes: The “New York Times” reports, referring to Trump’s tax documents, that the US president used almost every available loophole in the Treasury for decades. Apparently without scruples. We have Trump’s tax tricks compiled.

War between Armenia and Azerbaijan: The two states are fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, there are dead and injured. The UN and several states are calling for de-escalation and negotiations. Both sides report territorial gains.

Merkel visited Navalny at the Berlin Charité: The Chancellor of Putin’s opponent Navalny had a visit from the bedside. “A personal encounter”, says the federal government.

A chance for the shiny scrap? Names are now being mentioned in the search for a repository, but the nuclear waste is scary. And just the desired transparency could become a shortcoming, comments Matthias Jauch.

The journalism of the Tagesspiegel: Marcus Franke has been discussing with other readers on Tagesspiegel.de since 2014 and also comments on our work. A conversation about care, attitude and politics.

What else can you say: There is no censorship, says the Basic Law. But it does have an effect on the public if Twitter always imposes the maximum penalty says my colleague Jost Müller-Neuhof.

The everyday traffic madness: Speeding cyclists make their way on streets, sidewalks and parks. Regardless of others. Berlin can no longer put up with that, demands my colleague Heike Jahberg. Their outcry has the appropriate title: Stop anarchy on two wheels!

Britain’s triple crisis flushes Johnson out of office? Brexit chaos, corona rise, job losses – the British are facing rough months. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is increasingly coming under fire, also within his own party.

Finally allotment gardeners! Thousands of applicants per plot, years of waiting – allotments are in great demand. You have to be patient or go to Brandenburg. Two examples show how it can be done.

How children at risk are suffering from the pandemic: For chronically ill children, going to school brings many insecurities with it. This has an impact on their psyche and all of family life.

Symptom-free infected people drive the Covid 19 infection process: Isolating Sars-CoV-2 infected people early on prevents infection. But you cannot rely on signs of the disease.

To bake: Little effort, great enjoyment: We have a new baking idea every weekend. For part 12 it doesn’t have to be seasonal fruit.

Listen to the podcast: Kevin Kühnert speaks in the Checkpoint Ringbahn interview about the role model function of red-red-green, political sausage and party friendships.

Watch a documentary: Arte documents life and political everyday life in the East Saxon AfD stronghold of Bautzen in a ten-part series. The first part runs today at 7:40 p.m.

Click on Youtube: In its Friedrich Küppersbusch explains the new YouTube show the essence of the shitstorm and messes with a celebrity colleague.

Visit a photo exhibition: The European Month of Photography begins on October 1st, with over 100 exhibitions in Berlin. Manager Oliver Bätz explains how to keep an overview.

Go to the cinema: “No orange tree grows in Berlin” tells a father-daughter story in the Weddinger petty criminal milieu. Kida Ramadan’s directorial debut has a harsh, cordial tone.

From 2 p.m. the Prime Ministers will discuss with Chancellor Angela Merkel about the corona pandemic and possible strategies. In the run-up, there is heated argument about whether there should be more consistent rules again.

Tomorrow will take place in many regions of Germany Warning strikes in local public transport. Berlin is also affected.

4706 school trips took place in Berlin schools last year. Every fifth of these was done by plane. The destinations include: Nice, London or Chicago. We have the impressive list of destinations.

Finally, I want you to have one more Reading recommendation give: Our dear colleague Joachim Huber contracted the corona virus in the spring. In an interview he now reports on his struggle for survival – which is as terrifying as it is encouraging. We’re all happy that he’s feeling better now.

