Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has long been more than concerned: throughout the summer, she repeatedly urged citizens to be responsible and vigilant, after all, do it Coronavirus no vacation and an end to the pandemic is far from in sight. Now in autumn they are fast Infection numbers are rising again across Europe, including in Germany. That’s why Tuesday is a Corona summit with the country chiefs.

“If the trend continues like this, we have 19,200 infections a day. It’s like in the other countries, “said Merkel now in a video conference of the CDU presidium after information from image. Meanwhile held on Germany but for a long time as an international model student in the coronavirus pandemic * – and it should stay that way for the Chancellor. For comparison: at the end of March they were New infections in Germany at around 6,000 per day. That is why the 66-year-old is more than alarmed today.

Coronavirus in Germany: Case numbers are increasing – Merkel wants to set priorities

“We have to Infection process quickly contain * and intervene, “she told the CDU Presidium, as the image reports. You have to set priorities, i.e. keep the economy going, schools and daycare centers open – and “Soccer is of secondary importance for the time being ” Chancellor decided. She therefore regards parties and visits to restaurants, but also religious events, as extremely problematic – they often have a more than negative impact on the numbers.

“What leaves me at a loss is that things are exploding in the countries around us,” said Merkel. The Infections in Europe are extremely worrying and in Germany we have to do everything now to prevent the numbers from growing exponentially. The Prime Ministers of North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse, Armin Laschet (CDU) and Volker Bouffier (CDU), pleaded in the video conference with the Chancellor for finding regional solutions again to get the infection rate under control. Lash want about in NRW now tighten the rules for private occasions again.

Germany: Markus Söder (CDU) calls for uniform corona rules for the winter

In the video switch with Merkel went neither Bouffier yet Lash assume that it will again become a general Lockdown will come. Also Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CDU) made it clear on Saturday: “We don’t want a second, general, area-wide one Lockdown. ” Söder had already been scheduled for Tuesday Corona summit the country leaders with the Chancellor called for a nationwide “Corona traffic light *” to install. On Monday Söder said the SZthat we finally need a “binding, proportionate and reliable set of rules for the winter”.

We do not want a second comprehensive lockdown. The consequences would be devastating. In addition to the economy, daycare and school must also remain open. Children must not suffer from a lockdown. Respect and thanks to teachers and educators. # csuvpt20 – Markus Söder (@Markus_Soeder) September 26, 2020

The approaching cold season and the already rapidly increasing number of cases are on the politicians’ necks. Besides the “Corona warning light” For all federal states, demanded Söder also precise information on which measures should be taken if the number of infected people exceeds certain limit values. Is it going to Bavaria’s regional boss the traffic light should turn yellow as soon as there are 35 or more infected people per 100,000 inhabitants in a district within seven days. He is also for priorities in matters Containment measures to set: Bundesliga games should take place again without spectators, tests for risk groups arranged and the Mask requirement in schools from the fifth grade onwards can also be extended to teaching.

Corona in Germany: Which rules is Merkel changing?

Keep increasing the number 50 infected, the number of participants should be on private events can be reduced to a quarter of the number applicable until then. Everywhere where distances are difficult to maintain, such as in public places, sees Söders suggestion Mask requirement in front. Limitations on Alcohol sales and earlier Curfew as well as double testing to ensure the reliability of the Infection detection * to increase, could Söder’s coronavirus plan complete. The background for Söder’s advance was also the reputation of the National Academy Leopoldinawhich, in view of the alarming figures, demanded binding, uniform regulation from politicians.

Karl Lauterbach, Health expert of the SPD, however, rejects Söder’s idea of ​​the “warning light” resolutely. On Sunday evening he warned Image live: “The whole Traffic light symbol with green, yellow and red does not fit the time ”. Too often it creates the “feeling of a false security“, Because if it were green, you would district given the signal “You can live as if everything were normal”.

That’s why he spoke SPD expert for an upper limit of 25 people at private parties, what “Super spreaders-Events “would be less likely if they were for around 80 percent of the time New infections responsible. For one Mask requirement but also spoke in places where it was now difficult to keep the distance Lauterbach from. (cos) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.