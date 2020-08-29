The coronavirus epidemic has determined the lives of Germans since the beginning of the year and threatens to become a growing problem in the cold months ahead, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed on Friday, warning German citizens that in In the coming months, we must count on the situation to worsen even more compared to the summer, since it will be inevitable to spend more time locked in between four walls.

The head of the German Government developed the three priority objectives of the Executive to face the pandemic in autumn and winter and affirmed that they will do everything possible so that children do not become the great losers of the epidemic. “And I mean all children, no matter what their environment,” said conservative politics. No less important is to reactivate economic life in Germany as soon as possible in order to maintain companies and retain jobs. The Chancellor highlighted the need to preserve and boost German innovative capacity and referred to climate protection as one of the fields in which its development is possible.

As a third objective, Merkel proposed trying to maintain social cohesion as much as possible and recalled that the pandemic is a challenge, which is greater for some sectors of society, among which she mentioned the elderly, those in need of permanent care , students, families with small children in small houses, small entrepreneurs and artists.

Asked about the mistakes made when managing the pandemic, Merkel acknowledged that the Government has had to react and correct decisions on the fly. “When we found out about something new, we decided to take new measures,” he said to acknowledge immediately that he would never have thought that all of Spain could be declared a risk region this summer. She also defended as “absolutely necessary” multi-million dollar aid to sustain the economy and assured that the coffers can afford everything approved.

Relations with Russia



Regarding relations with Russia and the alleged poisoning of dissident Alexei Navalni, who is hospitalized in the German capital and this Friday experienced some improvement in his condition, the head of the Government pointed out that what happened represents a new setback for contacts between Berlin and Moscow, but defended keeping the dialogue open with the Kremlin. She also commented that her wish is a joint reaction of the European Union to this case.

Merkel demanded that Moscow respect the sovereignty of Belarus and said that its inhabitants should be able to go their own way. After revealing that Belarusian President Alexander Lukaschenko has refused to speak to her by phone, she said that the situation in that country reminds her of the end of the defunct German Democratic Republic.