Despite the agreement on a corona emergency brake, many federal states do not pay attention to it. The Chancellor now threatened a hard lockdown.

Berlin – With a view to the beginning of spring and the Easter holidays, many municipalities or even federal states are considering easing, many test runs with mass tests or hygiene concepts are already being used. But the high incidence values ​​and case numbers are going up. Chancellor Angela Merkel * is now threatening to take a drastic step if the federal states disregard the requirements of the Corona emergency brake.

Corona: Merkel threatens the Infection Protection Act – several federal states with relaxation plans

As Merkel made clear again on Sunday, she wanted to achieve a hard lockdown if necessary even through the Infection Protection Act. The coronavirus mutations * are currently the predominant threat in the pandemic throughout Germany. That is why the Chancellor imposed an emergency brake at the last conference with the Prime Minister, which comes into force for three days * if the incidence value is more than 100. Should the brake be pulled, the corresponding loosening would have to be reversed.

Some federal states have already ventured out and forged plans to relax the regulations. The Prime Minister of Saarland Tobias Hans, for example, is planning an opening model after Easter throughout the state, theaters, cinemas, fitness studios and outdoor catering should be made possible with mass tests. Due to the increasing incidence values ​​(the Saarland is around 80), the start date could now be postponed “because of exponential growth of a third wave”, as the CDU politician wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Corona: Some federal states are ignoring the adopted Corona emergency brake

There are also federal states that are already ignoring the emergency brake. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the 100 incidence brake is generally not adhered to. Closures only implemented from a value of 150 at the district level. This affects zoos, museums, zoos and driving schools, for example. From Easter onwards, a negative rapid test, which must not be older than 24 hours, should be used in shops again. Here, too, there are model projects with negative tests as a prerequisite, which are planned for mid-April.

Saxony-Anhalt is also one of the countries that ignore the communicated border. Although the seven-day incidence was 150, the state has so far waived more drastic measures. Here too, various model projects for reopening are to start from Easter. The responsible health department can only reject or withdraw approved applications from an incidence value of 200.

Corona: Berlin also disregards limit values ​​- the majority of countries comply with requirements

Schleswig-Holstein also wants to start the opening model projects from mid-April, but the incidence must be below 100 for at least seven days. Lower Saxony also wants to give 25 model municipalities the chance of such test runs; the incidence only has to be below 200. In the capital, too, the retail trade remains open with incidences over 100, a negative rapid test is a prerequisite here.

Otherwise, the majority of countries adhere to the rules that had been agreed with all prime ministers last week. Should the situation worsen in one of the federal states in which the emergency brake is ignored, this could have repercussions for the whole of Germany. The government is therefore discussing a stricter nationwide course to combat coronavirus *. (ajr) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.