ofFelix Durach shut down

Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken out in favor of an extension of the “epidemic situation” in Germany. This gives the federal government special rights.

Berlin – Despite the falling number of new infections and the associated relaxation of the infection and pandemic events in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel * apparently wants to hold on to the “epidemic situation” that currently prevails in Germany. Above all, the Chancellor demands that the federal government retain its special powers to regulate corona measures beyond June.

Merkel wants to extend the “epidemic situation” in Germany – the Bundestag has to decide

Merkel think it makes sense that the “epidemic situation of national scope” is extended, announced government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday in Berlin. The 60-year-old added, however, that the decision to extend the special powers is in the hands of the Bundestag.

According to the Infection Protection Act, the Bundestag can determine such an “epidemic situation” and then remedy it. The established situation gives the federal government the right, without the consent of the Federal Council, to issue ordinances, for example on tests, vaccinations, occupational health and safety or entry. Ordinances of the government usually require the approval of the state chamber, but unlike laws, they do not require the approval of the Bundestag.

Merkel: Union and SPD agree to extend the “epidemic situation”

According to the Infection Protection Act, an “epidemic situation” exists “if there is a serious risk to public health in the entire Federal Republic of Germany”. Once decided, the “epidemic situation” ends automatically after three months, unless it is extended by the Bundestag.

According to information from the German press agencies, the parliamentary groups of CDU * / CSU and SPD * are said to have already agreed on an extension. This would then have to be voted on in parliament at the end of June. (fd) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA