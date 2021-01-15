Merkel believes: the world will change rapidly

“The years were not quiet,” says Merkel, well-known soberly. “We are currently experiencing the most difficult test”, she says with a view to the pandemic. A pandemic that has narrowed and changed everyday life to a completely unknown extent.

But she says nothing about the planned tightening of lockdowns. This is about the party. The CDU had been ready at any time in the history of the Federal Republic to “take responsibility for the country”. she must be a reliable compass now too, for the way out of the crisis. And she believes: The world will change even faster in the next 15 years than in the past 15 years. Especially because of the possibilities of the Internet, there is a huge challenge, “for better or for worse”