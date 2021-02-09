In the ongoing negotiations before tomorrow’s Corona decisions, a new, fierce dispute about the opening of daycare centers and primary schools is emerging.

According to Tagesspiegel information in a proposal paper, the SPD side of the minister-presidents is asking the Chancellery to open elementary schools (with a mask requirement in class) and daycare centers if possible from mid-February, all other measures are to be extended to February 28.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), on the other hand, said in the Union faction that she was against “any easing” before the beginning of March, expressly also in schools. She justifies that with her expectation that the highly contagious British variant will also be dominant in Germany in a few weeks. In fact, in a first draft of a resolution for tomorrow’s federal-state round, which is supposed to start at 2 p.m., there is talk of an extension “until March XXX”. The design is dated 9 February 2021 10.15 a.m.

The draft on the subject of schools also says without a specific date:

“Like their parents, children and young people are particularly affected by the restrictions. In order to guarantee the education and future of our children and young people, openings in the care and education area have priority. This area should therefore be the first to be reopened step by step. “

Here you can read the draft resolution for the Bund-Länder-Round as a PDF in full.

The issue of daycare centers and schools

In addition, according to Tagesspiegel information, the SPD side insists on clear opening steps and a plan from March for incidences of less than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, for example for restaurants with strict number of people, or under 20 for cultural events or museums, from an incidence of less than 10, extensive opening steps should take place.

It is becoming apparent that the opening of primary schools and daycare centers and the question of a perspective plan for the period from March onwards could become the crux of the matter, as well as whether secondary schools should open more to classroom-based classes.

Several CDU-governed states such as Hesse or Saxony want to open primary schools and daycare centers beyond the existing regulations such as emergency care in February. Saxony announced the openings on Tuesday.

Another sensitive issue: The draft does not mention a step-by-step plan for openings that the Chancellery should actually work out in cooperation with the state chancelleries of the federal states according to the last lockdown paper of January 19. There it says prominently under point 1: “A working group at the level of the head of the Federal Chancellery and the heads of the state and senate chancelleries will be commissioned until then (February 14, editor’s note) to develop a concept for a safe and fair opening strategy. ”

The attempt was largely in the sand, it said from the country side. Also because so much of the virtual rounds would always leak out. “There is so much talked about that hardly anything is discussed about weight.” The lack of agreement and doubts as to whether all lockdown steps, such as the closure of shops and hairdressers, were necessary, make the easing decisions so difficult.

In the current draft it only says: “In order to give the citizens and companies planning perspectives, the federal and state governments are continuing to work on updating the safe and fair opening strategy so that our lives become more normal again.” Instead, two federal states, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein, have now drawn up their own opening plans.

The points of the draft resolution at a glance:

Schools and daycare centers should be opened again gradually as the first area. Rapid tests are also to be increasingly used in order to enable safe classroom teaching.

should be opened again gradually as the first area. Rapid tests are also to be increasingly used in order to enable safe classroom teaching. The contacts should continue to be kept to an absolutely necessary minimum. Private get-togethers should continue to be permitted only with members of the household and with another person who does not live in the household.

should continue to be kept to an absolutely necessary minimum. Private get-togethers should continue to be permitted only with members of the household and with another person who does not live in the household. The existing resolutions of the Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states still valid stay. However, an exact date is not given. In the draft it only says “March”.

of the Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states stay. However, an exact date is not given. In the draft it only says “March”. Also the obligation to wear medical masks in public transport and in shops should remain.

in public transport and in shops should remain. Not necessary private trips and visits – also by relatives – should continue to be refrained from. This should also apply domestically and for national day tourist trips.

– also by relatives – should continue to be refrained from. This should also apply domestically and for national day tourist trips. Employers should continue to be encouraged to “generous home office solutions” to enable.

to enable. An approval of Rapid tests for self-application should be checked.

An unsolved problem on the subject of schools is how school traffic can be straightened out. “The use of additional school buses is intended to further reduce the risk of infection in school transport. This also requires additional financial support from the federal government, ”said a resolution passed by the Conference of Ministers of Education on Tuesday.

And: With extensive quick tests and a binding test strategy, the federal and state governments should in future ensure that all school employees can be tested at regular intervals, demanded the education ministers. “Whenever a school participant is infected, the respective learning group and all other contact persons are tested immediately.” Teachers should be vaccinated as a matter of priority.

There are increasing reports of harm in children

Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to extend the current measures according to information from country circles, but has recognized that it is hardly possible to carry on with elementary schools and daycare centers.

“The reports of damage to children also arrive at the Chancellery,” it says. In addition, in the most recent public discussion with parents and single parents and in TV interviews, she promised to prioritize schools and daycare centers. There is still a lot of dynamism in the deliberations.

The education ministers of the federal states also insist on rapid opening steps, but ultimately the heads of government decide together with Merkel.

“The incidence values ​​have developed positively”, it says in a resolution of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs before the federal-state consultations. Should this trend continue, the ministers of education “strongly advocate” that, beyond the final grades, the lower grades, starting on February 15, 2021, are allowed to go to the restricted regular operation, i.e. alternate or face-to-face classes.

New studies on the risk of infection in closed rooms are also receiving intensive advice. “The inhaled dose is decisive for the risk of infection via aerosol particles in closed rooms,” emphasizes ventilation expert Martin Kriegel from the Technical University of Berlin in a new study available to the Tagesspiegel, which is also of great importance for opening steps.

There is a lack of good ventilation concepts

The dose depends on the amount emitted, the breathing activity (source and recipient), the aerosol concentration in the room and the length of time spent in the room. With a mask, the aerosol output and the amount inhaled can be reduced somewhat, as can the concentration through an appropriate air supply.

But good ventilation concepts have not been developed everywhere. The study comes to interesting results, which should also influence the debate about easing. Kriegel and his colleagues come to the conclusion that a supermarket with a mask requirement has an R-value of 1 for the risk of infection, that an infected person will infect a maximum of one other person.

“In comparison, the multi-person office with a 50 percent reduction in occupancy, but without wearing a mask at the workplace, has a value of 8. This means that the risk in this situation is 8 times higher than in the supermarket.”

On the other hand, going to the theater with 30 percent occupancy and wearing a mask on the seat is only half as risky as visiting the supermarket. In a secondary school where rooms are only 50 percent occupied and a mask is required, the R-value is at least 2.9, without a mask the R-value is twice as high.