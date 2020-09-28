Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) visited the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny during his treatment in the Charité University Clinic in Berlin. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert and Navalny confirmed that on Monday. The “Spiegel” had previously reported on the meeting.

“It was a personal visit last week,” said Seibert. He gave no information about the length of the conversation or the content.

“The interview was confidential,” said Seibert. “It was the visit to a sick person who is being treated with us after a poison attack.” It was “not a secret meeting”.

Navalny made the meeting with the Chancellor public on Twitter. “I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel that she visited me in the hospital”, he wrote.

Navalny also wrote that it was not a secret meeting. Merkel also talked to his family. The 44-year-old is one of the sharpest critics of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. The case is now putting a considerable strain on relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Navalny was flown to Germany for treatment in August. He had previously collapsed on a domestic flight in Russia. He was in an artificial coma for weeks and was released from inpatient treatment last week.

According to information from special laboratories, Navalny was poisoned with an internationally banned nerve agent from the Novichok group. Russia has so far denied all allegations of being involved in the case.

Seibert said there was no new status on the subject. The federal government expects Russia to declare itself to the whole complex. (with dpa)