London – In the dispute over the corona vaccine from Astrazeneca, a leading immunologist has now made an explosive proposal: Chancellor Angela Merkel should be vaccinated with the controversial preparation live on TV, according to the Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology, Carsten Watzl in an interview the British BBC.

Watzl hopes that Merkel can curb skepticism about the British Corona * vaccine.

In Germany, the corona vaccine from the British manufacturer Astrazeneca is met with great skepticism. Also because the Standing Vaccination Commission did not recommend its use in people over 65 years of age. But this is also due to a lack of test results. Nevertheless, many citizens did not come to their vaccination appointments recently and were offered the Astrazeneca vaccine.

And the scandal is also causing a stir internationally. The British press recently wrote of “brainwashing” and “scaremongering”, defending the vaccine *. There was even talk of a “vaccination war” that Germany would lose.

Corona vaccination for Merkel? That’s what the Chancellor says

The immunologist Watzl said in that BBC-Interview now: It is already foreseeable that the Standing Vaccination Commission will release the vaccine

I would also recommend it for those over 65 years of age. “If Angela Merkel went on live television at this point and were vaccinated with the vaccine, that would of course be great,” said Watzl.

The Astrazeneca vaccine was purely a PR problem, stressed Watzl in the interview. The German Society for Immunology will publish a statement in the coming days, “in which we clearly state the facts that this is a safe and effective vaccine for the elderly,” said the scientist.

Angela Merkel herself last had opposite the FAZ emphasizes that she only wants to be vaccinated when it is her turn according to the existing prioritization plan. She justified this with the fact that, unlike other professional groups, it was possible for her to keep her distance. (rjs with dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.