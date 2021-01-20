BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has warned to be extremely careful when dealing with the corona pandemic even in the event that a value of 50 new infections per 100,000 people should be reached within one week, as aimed at. One should “please do not think that when we are at 50, the life of summer is there again immediately. Then we are immediately back to exponential growth,” warned Merkel on Wednesday after information from the German press agency of participants in a video – Switching conference of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag. There she informed the MPs about the results of the federal-state deliberations from the previous evening.

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 123.5 on Wednesday – the target value is 50.

After this information, Merkel said that the health authorities had to be trained to establish contact tracing again in the case of infections. She was quoted as saying: “Otherwise we won’t get any leeway for openings.” If, for example, the opening was opened at an incidence of 100 or 120 in neighboring countries, it would have taken two or three weeks to return to exponential growth. Then there are again restrictions, whereupon the infection numbers drop again. Depending on the severity of the lockdown, one can observe whether the curves are a little steeper or less steep. But they would repeat themselves.

Therefore, it is the approach of the federal government to urge to create the 50 mark or to go below, stressed Merkel after this information. An incidence of 50 is “still pretty shaky”. With qualified health authorities, you then have “a fair chance to make a few, but very sequenced and well-thought-out relaxations”. For the spread of the mutated corona virus, the topics of home office and contact restrictions are of crucial importance, said the Chancellor.

Merkel spoke of a very serious situation in an otherwise very hopeful time, after the incidence fell after Christmas and you had a vaccine. Now it must be ensured that in Germany, very shortly before the “final stretch of the pandemic”, one does not get another major outbreak of the virus