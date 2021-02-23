B.und Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) sees a third corona wave rolling through Germany and therefore only wants to cautiously out of lockdown. There are three strands that you want to open step by step, said Merkel on Tuesday, according to participants in an online meeting of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group. At the same time, the vaccination sequence is to be changed in order to better safeguard the partial opening of daycare centers and schools: employees in daycare centers, day care centers and primary and special schools should be able to receive a vaccination from this Wednesday.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wrote in the short message service Twitter: “This gives additional security in an environment in which distance and mask are not always possible.” A modified vaccination ordinance is to be published in the Federal Gazette. Primary schools and daycare centers in ten federal states have been open again since Monday. For these vaccinations, hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses from the manufacturer Astra-Zeneca, which have not been used until now, are expected to come into question.

Merkel, however, urges careful opening steps. “We must not get any waves now,” she said, according to participants in the CDU / CSU parliamentary group meeting with a view to virus mutations. “We are now in the third wave.” It must be the perspective that facilities could really remain open after opening. However, the possibilities of quick tests and self-tests made it possible to better cushion the opening steps.

Opening perspectives and tightening

Merkel named personal contact restrictions as well as education and business as opening strands. The steps should be cleverly combined with the extended test options. CDU leader Armin Laschet said in the parliamentary group meeting that after the British variant is spreading, caution is the right thing to do. Nevertheless, an opening strategy is expected – testing is therefore important.

In Düsseldorf, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia admitted that the hoped-for decrease in the new infection rate to 50 or 35 per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days had not occurred. The federal and state governments had announced regional opening steps with a seven-day incidence of 35 after March 7. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) said that even if the number of infections does not fall below this threshold, there could be an easy opening. Kretschmann dampened the hopes of the retail trade. A reopening of the stores is only possible if the seven-day incidence is stable below 35. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) wants to discuss openings with his country colleagues this Friday.

The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) asked the “Rheinische Post” for a concrete step-by-step plan for the next federal-state round on March 3rd.

The Berlin Senate is expected to introduce its own opening plan. The lockdown is to be extended beyond March 7th. However, there should be openings depending on the corona numbers – graded for sports for children up to 12, for restaurant terraces, shops or theaters. Meanwhile, Hamburg is tightening the mask requirement. From the weekend onwards, a mask will probably have to be worn everywhere where no distance can be maintained.

Criticism of Spahn

The chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD), was disappointed that the planned free corona rapid tests should come later than expected. “It is again the case that the Federal Minister of Health announced things that will not come this way, or at least not soon,” said Müller on ZDF. Green parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter spoke of a “poor certificate” for Spahn. The CDU politician had announced rapid tests in test centers, practices or pharmacies on March 1st. Now the federal and state governments do not want to discuss this until March 3rd. In government circles it was said that the tests could be offered to everyone in the week after.

The digital association Bitkom called for an improvement in vaccination management. “This chaos when making appointments is absolutely unworthy of a high-tech nation like Germany,” said Association President Achim Berg. 29 percent of the respondents in a Bitkom survey who wanted to make an appointment for a corona vaccination should have made 50 or more attempts. Because of the shortage of vaccines, the first group of people over the age of 80 and people in nursing homes have not yet been fully vaccinated.

The federal chairman of the general practitioner association, Ulrich Weigeldt, sees general practitioners ready for nationwide corona vaccinations, as he told the “Rheinische Post”. Laschet advocated consulting dentists as well. The chairwoman of the German Ethics Council, Alena Buyx, criticized Deutschlandfunk for the fact that teachers and daycare workers should be vaccinated earlier than previously planned.