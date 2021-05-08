German Chancellor Angela Merkel believes that it is necessary to keep the memory of the millions of victims of Nazism. Her words are quoted on Saturday, May 8, by the official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Steffen Seibert in Twitter…

“It remains our constant responsibility to preserve the memory of the millions of people who lost their lives during the years of the tyranny of the National Socialists,” Merkel said.

She named May 8, 1945 Liberation Day. According to the chancellor, this day “marked the end of the Nazi dictatorship and the civilizational divide – the Holocaust.”

May 8 is celebrated in Germany as the Day of Liberation from National Socialism and the end of World War II in Europe. On the night of May 9, 1945, the Act of complete and unconditional surrender of Hitlerite Germany was signed. The dates of the official announcement by the heads of state of the signing of the surrender – May 8 in European countries and May 9 in the USSR – began to be celebrated in the respective countries as Victory Day.

Earlier on the same day, the official representative of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Svetlana Petrenko, said that the department was ready to assist Germany in the investigation of Nazi crimes during the Great Patriotic War if such a request was received.

On April 28, the head of the educational work of the RF IC, Sergei Petrov, also announced that the department could initiate the formation of an investigative group to investigate Nazi crimes together with Germany. He noted that in 2019-2020, the Investigative Committee sent six requests for legal assistance in investigating criminal cases of representatives of the Nazi movement during the Second World War for rubles.