Former German Chancellor Merkel urged not to narrow the horizons and not rule out negotiations on Ukraine

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged not to narrow the horizons on the issue of negotiations on Ukraine. She stated this at the book fair in Leipzig, transmits Second German Television (ZDF).

It is noted that during a speech at an event in Saxony in eastern Germany, the politician called for an open discussion in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. In a conversation with reporters, Merkel pointed out the importance of thinking big. “Is it important to me, or have I always tried that we do not narrow our horizons too much [в вопросе мирных переговоров между Россией и Украиной]”, – she said.

When someone like the former head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, says it’s worth considering the possibility of negotiating, don’t “boo him right away,” she said.

Earlier, Merkel said that she tried by all means to prevent a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine when she was in power. The former chancellor stressed that she was “very worried” about Ukraine, and said that she considered it necessary to think over a future scenario in which negotiations between the parties are possible.

The politician’s statement about attempts to prevent a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine was criticized by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. “If you can’t fix the mistakes of the past, just stop making excuses,” he said.