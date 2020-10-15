BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has appealed to young people to limit themselves with a view to the current corona development. “It is especially the youth to whom we now have to appeal to rather forego a few celebrations and parties today in order to be able to live well tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”

One has to do with a huge challenge that could entail a lot, said Merkel after around eight hours of discussions with the prime ministers of the countries about how to proceed in the corona crisis. It is about people's health, how many people die, what will become of the economy and prosperity "and thus also of the youth, who have many more years to live". Germany is a productive country, but also does not have unlimited possibilities, said Merkel. Therefore you have to be careful with the resources.