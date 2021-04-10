A coalition led by German Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided to deprive regional leaders of the authority to tighten or weaken coronavirus restrictions, writes Bloomberg.

The Chancellor’s administration has developed a bill that will deprive the chapters of the 16 federal states of the opportunity to tighten or relax coronavirus restrictions. So far, the authorities of each German region can make such decisions independently. The government will be given the right to impose restrictions due to COVID-19 throughout the country.

The Chancellor intends to impose a curfew from 21:00 to 05:00 in those regions where the incidence rate over the past seven days will exceed 100 cases per 100 thousand people for three days in a row. Also, non-food stores will be closed in these lands, and companies will be required to check their employees for coronavirus twice a week.

On April 7, the Minister of Finance of Germany, the main economy of Europe, Olaf Scholz, announced that there were no conditions for its opening and the resumption of the work of all enterprises. According to him, Germany will still have a chance to fully cope with the coronavirus and its consequences and ensure stable growth for its own economy. Thus, the German authorities once again changed their minds and changed their minds to make adjustments to the pandemic containment strategy.