Update from February 2, 8.46 p.m .: The Germany’s corona vaccination strategy has been the subject of some criticism in recent weeks. In an interview with ARD, Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the Federal Government’s approach. The EU had proceeded with the necessary thoroughness in approving vaccines. “That wasn’t a mistake,” said Merkel.

Merkel promised possible easing and an end to the corona lockdown that these would not be linked to progress with vaccinations. However, the head of government did not give an exact date. On the other hand, those who refuse to vaccinate have to face consequences. “Then you might have to make differences and say: If you don’t want that, you might not be able to do certain things,” Merkel brought up possible restrictions. This could affect trips abroad, for example.

Merkel reaffirmed the federal government’s vaccination promise to be able to offer all citizens a vaccination offer by the end of summer in September. The close proximity to the federal election on September 21 is a coincidence. “That has nothing to do with the federal election, but with the performance and the companies and the production capacities.”

Update from February 2, 7.49 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel took a clear position in the ARD interview with regard to possible vaccinators. Anyone who rejects the corona vaccination must expect possible consequences. “Then you might have to make differences and say: If you don’t want that, you might not be able to do certain things,” Merkel brought up possible restrictions. This could affect trips abroad, for example.

Update from February 2, 7.49 p.m .: Angela Merkel did not want to commit to the upcoming Corona easing in the TV interview. They want to work with the federal and state governments to create an “opening perspective” from the current lockdown. “It will certainly not be able to orient itself to a date,” said the Chancellor in the ARD. Rather, the number of corona infections, the situation in the intensive care units and the percentage of corona mutations among the sick are important.

Merkel thanked the population for the current falling numbers. This is “an achievement of the citizens”. You have to hold out in the fight against the corona virus. “It’s a long stretch, it is now the toughest stretch this winter,” said Merkel. Despite the falling corona numbers, you shouldn’t feel safe too early. “We need a sustainable way out of the pandemic,” Merkel appealed. According to Merkel, easing the corona measures is not tied to the progress made with vaccinations. “Until everyone is vaccinated, no easing is not the way we are striving.”

Update from February 2, 7.30 p.m .: In an interview with ARD, Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected any increase in pressure on vaccine manufacturers from Germany or the EU. Rather, the economy and the state have to solve problems “together by searching for capacities”.

Negotiations on vaccine deliveries “took so long because the EU did not want to assume full liability” if severe side effects were to occur with a serum. In principle, “every vaccine is welcome in the European Union”. Merkel spoke of a conversation with President Vladimir Putin about the Russian vaccine, about which “good data have been read”. However, the approval process via the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is essential.

Update from February 2, 7:11 p.m .: Angela Merkel defended Monday’s vaccination summit in the ARD interview. This was rather a “vaccination talk”, classified Merkel. She “learned a lot” in the process. The Chancellor spoke of “a framework that we can now use for orientation”. Merkel reaffirms the vaccination plan to be able to offer everyone a corona vaccination by September.

The Chancellor does not see any errors in the procurement of vaccines by the Federal Government. “I believe that, on the whole, nothing went wrong,” said Merkel. You got “what was promised,” said the head of government. The fact that other countries – such as Great Britain or Israel – are making faster progress with their vaccination campaigns “naturally worries you,” admitted Merkel.

Update from February 2, 6:19 p.m .: In the evening, the ARD shows an interview with Angela Merkel that was conducted today. There the Chancellor answered questions about the Corona situation in Germany. The subject of vaccines played a particularly important role.

Merkel’s first statements were known even before the TV program was broadcast. The CDU politician defended the German vaccination plan against criticism. The vaccine was tested in Europe with the thoroughness of the normal approval. “That wasn’t a mistake, we have to rely on trust,” said Merkel. Another problem is that the USA hardly exports any vaccine because it is used almost entirely in its own country. Therefore, the Europeans are dependent on their own production.

First report from February 2, 4:41 p.m .: Berlin – An interview with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) at prime time on ARD: This is an exceptional situation. But on Tuesday evening the time has come in a 15-minute special broadcast. Merkel will answer urgent Corona questions at 8.15 p.m. on the program “Show your colors”.

The main topic will certainly be vaccination – especially after the vaccination summit on Monday with the federal states, EU representatives and vaccine manufacturers. A national vaccination plan is to be drawn up in the coming week to make corona vaccinations more reliable. What exactly can be imagined by this has so far remained rather vague. In the future, assumptions and various scenarios are to be modeled in order to be able to better estimate the quantities of the vaccine in advance.

The fact is: The vaccine will remain scarce in the first quarter of 2021, but the vaccination promise continues to apply. Everyone in Germany should have been offered a vaccination by September 21st – provided that there are no further delivery bottlenecks or the like. In Merkel’s words after the vaccination summit: “I think we were able to bring in a bit of realism today. Because miracles won’t happen now. ”

Such sober words and assessments can also be expected in the evening in the interview. But that was no longer enough for many. In general, there was a lot of criticism after the summit *. Even if Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * tried beforehand to lower expectations. But Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) *, for example, still lacks perspective and predictability. “We need a lot of vaccine that can be planned and is available,” emphasized Holetschek in the inforadio Berlin Brandenburg. “We have not yet achieved as much as I would have liked to have imagined.” However, precise planning of the availability of vaccines is not possible from the manufacturers’ point of view either. That became clear at the vaccination summit, it was said in retrospect to journalists.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU, M), sits between Michael Müller (SPD, l), Governing Mayor of Berlin, and Markus Söder (r), Prime Minister of Bavaria and Chairman of the CSU, at a press conference after the vaccination summit.

The leader of the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Amira Mohamed Ali, said: “I expect the federal government to stop talking about the bush and present a clear plan on how to end this vaccination chaos.” FDP * boss Christian Lindner described the results as disappointing and renewed his call for a “Tempo bonus” in order to expand capacities in the pharmaceutical industry. Greens boss Robert Habeck criticized on Tuesday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin” that a vaccination summit should actually explain a strategy. Instead, only a strategy was announced. “And I don’t think that’s satisfactory.”

Representatives of the federal states were also dissatisfied. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) * spoke of a mixed result of the talks. “For me, the EU commissioners could not convincingly explain why no more appointments were made, as is the case in other countries.” Markus Söder is also said to have been annoyed by the two EU commissioners *.

Another point of discussion that Chancellor Merkel may address in the evening is how to proceed with the corona measures and the lockdown. It is now clear: On February 10th, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor will meet again for a switching conference to assess the current situation. So far, the lockdown is until February 14th.

Due to the circulating corona mutations *, however, far-reaching opening decisions are not to be expected. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) * is already dampening hopes, for example. There could only be openings if the incidence value falls below 50, said the head of government, according to dpa. “If we don’t get near them, it will more likely lead to extensions.” The Thuringian state government has already extended the applicable lockdown rules by five days.

Instead of massive openings, step-by-step plans come to the fore. What happens at which incidence values ​​*, which corona numbers still have to be included in order to gain an overview of the dynamics of the infection process. A proposal for this is now coming from Lower Saxony. The draft discussion includes a kind of extended traffic light system over six levels from a low level of infection with an incidence of 10 in level one to an escalating infection level of an incidence of 200 or an R-factor of over 1.2. The detailed plan is on the Website of the State Chancellery of Lower Saxony.

“This is not a relaxation plan, but a plan of how it can be when it gets better and when it gets worse,” said Prime Minister Stephan Weil in a press conference. In the future, action must be taken “earlier and more vigorously” if the infection rate increases again. The incidence value of 35 set in 2020, from which increased caution should be exercised, is too high. In the future, you will have to draw specific consequences from 25, said Weil. (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.