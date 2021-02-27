The entry rules for mutation areas seem to be extended. Karl Lauterbach warns of easing in the third corona wave. And Vice Olaf Scholz wants a “one-stop solution”.

Chancellor Merkel * and the country leaders will discuss the corona lockdown on March 3.

Minister of Economic Affairs * Altmaier considers an opening of the outdoor catering around Easter to be possible (see update from February 26th, 5 p.m.).

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls for a joint approach before the Corona summit (see update from February 27th, 5 p.m.).

Update from February 27th, 5 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the state heads will discuss next Wednesday about how to proceed in the pandemic and possible steps to open it. “I think this will be a particularly difficult week,” said the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach on Saturday in the podcast of “The Pioneer”. “Two trains are racing towards each other unchecked and we don’t know how that can be solved.” On the one hand, there is the desire for relaxation – which has also been announced in part, according to the epidemiologist, on the other hand there is the third wave began. “The danger is that we will loosen into the third wave.”

Everyone involved knew that the situation was roughly the way he just described it, said Lauterbach. “That is why we are working feverishly in the background to develop a concept that already provides for loosening, but shaping these loosenings in such a way that the third wave is not fired, but at least stretched, and possibly prevented.”

Olaf Scholz before Corona summit: Vice Chancellor urges a common approach

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) called for a joint approach before the deliberations. “I insist that we bring about a joint leadership performance in Germany,” said Scholz the Deutschlandfunk in an interview that is to be broadcast on Sunday. There must also be a willingness to act quickly if the number of infections increases on site so that the virus does not spread to an entire federal state or Germany again.

It is known that the retail sector, for example, is in a very difficult situation. “But nobody benefits from opening stores and closing them shortly afterwards,” he said. “That is why I say, I am in favor of not sticking to vague statements, but that we make very clear, precise stipulations, that they are discussed between the states and with the federal government and that we then move forward together.” must have a plan that everyone could understand well – in combination with extensive testing for the virus. “It has to be a one-stop solution.”

Corona entry rules in Germany: Stricter border controls to Tyrol and the Czech Republic

Update from February 27, 12.55 p.m .: According to a media report, the strict entry rules for areas with a high spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants are to be extended. A draft bill from the Federal Ministry of Health provides for an extension of two weeks to March 17, the newspapers reported Funke media group on-line. “With a significantly reduced entry of virus variants, further infections should be prevented as far as possible,” says the paper.

The entry regulations essentially contain a ban on carriage. If a country is classified as a mutation area, foreigners who are not domiciled in Germany are generally no longer allowed to travel to the Federal Republic of Germany. The so-called virus variant areas include Great Britain, South Africa and Brazil, but also the neighboring country of the Czech Republic and the Austrian state of Tyrol bordering on Bavaria.

There are currently stricter border controls at the borders with Tyrol and the Czech Republic. As the spark-Newspapers reported on Saturday, the Corona cabinet of the federal government should advise on Monday to what extent these controls will be continued.

Corona lockdown: Altmaier talks about catering openings – “Substance of our economy”

Chancellor Angela Merkel in conversation with Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier in the German Bundestag. © Frederic Kern / imago-images

Update from February 26th, 5 p.m .: Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) considers an opening of outdoor restaurants in Germany around Easter to be possible. The requirement is compliance with hygiene regulations. The availability of quick tests could make opening the outdoor restaurant even safer.

After consulting with business associations and colleagues in the federal states, Altmaier has announced an opening concept. At the weekend he will inform Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country leaders about it, Altmaier said on Friday in Berlin. Germany could not afford an “unchanged continuation” of the corona restrictions, said Altmaier. This is not about state aid, “this is about the substance of our economy”.

As a result of the federal-state consultations next week, the economy would like to see “clear common criteria at federal level,” said Altmaier. However, the implementation of these criteria could differ locally and regionally. An opening concept must take into account several criteria, in addition to the number of new infections and the seven-day incidence, for example, the ability of the health authorities to work or the utilization of the intensive care beds. Altmaier announced state aid after June, when the current bridging aid expires. State offers of assistance would still be necessary for a while after the lockdown had subsided. He is sure that he and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) will “find a good solution by June”.

New York Times: Merkel target passé? Country leaders saw the summit deal

First report from February 26th, 1 p.m .: Berlin – The Germans are waiting. With this sentence one can read the content of an article in the New York Times summarize quite well. It says that people in Germany are fed up with “waiting for vaccines, their state compensation or a return to normal”.

After the first corona wave, Germany was still praised for its strategies, the Federal Republic of Germany got through spring 2020 comparatively well. Now it looks different. Vaccination is faster in other countries. Test strategies are already being used there while Germany is still waiting for approvals. But it is also true that the corona pandemic is still wreaking havoc around the world, with thousands of people dying from the virus every day. Hardly any country has the pandemic under control over the long term.

Although the corona situation still looks quite uncertain and the President of the Robert Koch Institute continues to urge caution and warn of a third wave, German politics is discussing easing. There are good reasons for this, because several months in the corona lockdown are leaving their mark on society and in the localities of the country.

Corona in Germany: openings even without an incidence value of 35?

After the last Corona summit, the direction was: seven-day incidence of 35 – then more openings will come. With a current value of 62.6, it is a long way off, and the number does not seem to be attainable that quickly. But some politicians see a way out of this dilemma: quick and self-tests *.

Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) made it clear on Thursday: In her opinion, it is not that easy. The first thing to do is to assess the effect of increased testing, she said after the first day of the EU summit. “And then you can think about whether we also have a little more space to open.” It is not possible “that we first define the opening and then see whether the testing helps us,” said the Chancellor. “From my point of view, that would be too dangerous.” But ultimately the countries decide how to continue the measures.

In any case, a few federal states will soon open more than previously agreed between the federal and state governments, even without a finished test strategy. The next Corona summit will not take place until March 3rd, which apparently took too long for some country bosses. Garden centers will open from Monday in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, and driving schools can get started again in Saxony-Anhalt. In Rhineland-Palatinate, on the other hand, individual shopping appointments are permitted shortly before the state elections *.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder continues to urge caution in the event of possible relaxation of the corona restrictions. “We want to open gradually, but with common sense and caution. Given the mutations, we are not allowed to fly blind, ”said Söder Editorial network Germany. “Politics mustn’t lose its nerve now. Open up, yes, but smart and prudent, ”emphasized the CSU boss.

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), who is also shortly before the state elections *, can gain something from openings accompanied by tests – if the tests are available in large numbers. Then many shops, restaurants and museums should be allowed to reopen, the State Ministry proposed on Thursday. For a long time, Kretschmann was skeptical: You couldn’t test the virus away.

It is clear that you have to keep wearing a mask, keep your distance and observe hygiene concepts. Nevertheless, vaccination, testing and protective measures open up significantly more leeway, says Stephan Weil (SPD), head of government in Lower Saxony. “Just waiting for incidence values ​​below 35 doesn’t get us anywhere,” he said Braunschweiger Zeitung. With the help of the Corona warning app, vaccination and rapid tests could be bundled and displayed, he suggests. “We want to start testing very quickly in schools and daycare centers in Lower Saxony. So we can gradually open daycare centers and schools, ”said the politician. “But if we test more, we have to be prepared for higher numbers of infections. If you look for more, you will find more. “

Endless corona lockdown in Germany? Sentiment shifts, but majority thinks measures are just right

“The mood deteriorated further as Germans watched other countries, especially the UK, step up their vaccination campaigns with the Pfizer Biontech vaccine, developed with the help of German taxpayers while they waited for cans to arrive” According to the article mentioned at the beginning New York Times. The fact is that the corona measures were supported by the population in Germany for a very long time. But more and more often it is heard that the politicians around Chancellor * Merkel must explain and justify their measures better so that acceptance remains high.

A current survey by the ZDF Politbarometer provides information about the current mood. Accordingly, 55 percent consider the currently applicable Corona measures to be just right, 23 percent to be excessive (an increase of nine percentage points compared to the end of January) and 18 percent say the rules should be tougher (ten percentage points less).

Another question directed our gaze into the future: “Should the corona measures be relaxed now?” 56 percent answered yes, 41 percent no. According to the respondents, there should be easing in shops and businesses most likely. The survey is representative of the eligible population in Germany and was carried out by the Mannheim research group Wahlen. (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.