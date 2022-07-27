Home page politics

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel is enjoying her retirement at the Bayreuth Festival. Edmund Stoiber committed a mobile phone faux pas during the premiere.

Bayreuth – The 2022 Bayreuth Festival started on Monday evening in front of German celebrities from politics and culture. Until August 28th everything revolves around Richard Wagner in the Upper Franconian city. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel was already considered a self-confessed Wagnerian during her tenure as head of government and did not miss the spectacle even in retirement. Together with her husband Joachim Sauer, the 68-year-old attended the performance of “Tristan and Isolde” on Monday evening.

Angela Merkel: Former Chancellor visits the Bayreuth Festival

The former Chancellor arrived at the Bayreuth Festspielhaus 15 minutes before the performance began. Traditionally, wind instruments then line up at the top to play a few bars from the respective Wagnerian music drama and thus draw attention to the imminent start of the performance. Together with husband Joachim Sauer, she walked the red carpet on Monday at temperatures of 35 degrees, and there was friendly applause from onlookers.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel together with her husband Joachim Sauer at the Bayreuth Festival. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The current federal government, on the other hand, was only weakly represented. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had canceled the Bayreuth Festival. Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) was announced, but canceled her appointments due to corona disease. Minister of Construction Klara Geywitz (SPD) and Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth (Greens) were the only representatives of the federal government on the red carpet in Bayreuth.

Bavarian political celebrities in Bayreuth: Stoiber allows himself embarrassing mobile phone faux pas

There were also some members of the Bavarian state government. In addition to Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) and Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (free voters), Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and his wife Karin also honored themselves. The former Prime Ministers Günther Beckstein and Edmund Stoiber also made the journey to Bayreuth.

The latter caused a small faux pas during the performance. As bild.de reports, Stoiber was banging on his cell phone during the third act. Apparently, however, he had not put his mobile phone on silent. “Wow! A natural talent,” apparently an advertisement from the cell phone of the 80-year-old sounded shortly afterwards – during the ongoing performance. After brief laughter from the other guests, however, the former prime minister managed to get his mobile phone under control again.

Merkel invites Stoiber to the Uckermark: answer to the Wolfratshausen breakfast?

Edmund Stoiber and his wife Karin had just received an invitation to a very special short trip. Angela Merkel had invited her Union colleagues to the Uckermark. “Come and visit me! I’ll show you my homeland!” the former chancellor said loudly bild.de have said.

Edmund Stoiber (l), former Prime Minister of Bavaria, talks to ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel in the box at the opening of the Bayreuth Richard Wagner Festival © Daniel Löb/dpa

After more than 20 years, the former chancellor probably wants to take revenge on the 80-year-old. On January 11, 2002, Merkel made a guest appearance at the Stoibers’ home in Wolfratshausen. At a joint breakfast, the then CDU leader gave the then CSU leader the right of way in the Union’s chancellor candidacy. In the 2002 federal election, Stoiber was narrowly defeated by incumbent Gerhard Schröder (SPD). It was Merkel’s turn three years later and moved into the Federal Chancellery. It remains to be seen which topics could be discussed at a joint breakfast in the Uckermark. (fd with dpa)