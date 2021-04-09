Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel has managed to impose herself and made the federated states unify criteria to combat the coronavirus and cede competences in health matters in cases of pandemic, with the foreseeable approval next week of a tightening of federal law for the prevention of infections. Ulrike Demmer, deputy spokesperson for the German government, announced today that the bill “will be processed in close consensus with the federal states and the Bundestag,” the federal parliament, and contemplates “direct, broad and binding application in those districts where the incidence of of the virus exceeds 100 cases of the emergency brake ”, that is to say, of the most severe restrictions to combat a pandemic. He added that below the incidence of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week, the measures agreed by Merkel with the prime ministers of the ‘länder’ will remain in force, thus preserving their powers.

Demmer also communicated that Merkel’s long-awaited health summit with the regional heads of government called for this Monday will not take place and that it will not be held for the rest of next week. “The federal state and the federated states have agreed to reform the infection prevention law with the aim of creating a single national regulation. A reform of the law is scheduled to be agreed next week, for which the Council of Ministers will advance its meeting from Wednesday to Tuesday, “said Merkel’s spokeswoman at the usual Friday press conference. He also stressed that “the reform will contemplate the federal application rules, the measures to be taken when the incidence exceeds 100 cases ”. Asked if the update of the law will be carried out quickly, Demmer stressed that there is consensus, since “all those involved are in the same boat” and pointed out that the government of Berlin and the executives of the 16 federal states will inform the details of the initiative to all parliamentary groups.

Shortly before, the president of the Bundestag, the conservative Wolfgang Schäuble, had commented that it was possible to reform the law in a short time. “It can be done quickly if everyone involved wants it,” said the head of the German lower house, who explained that there are two ways to reform the aforementioned law: one that grants the central government powers to issue unit measures to combat epidemics and that it should also have the approval of the Bundesrat, the upper house or the ‘länder’, or “establish binding norms for the federal states through a federal law” for which the approval by the parliament is sufficient federal. Schäuble stressed that all the processing can be carried out in an emergency within a single week.

Disparate measures



The government spokesperson commented that the reform of the law is necessary because the different federal states “apply the emergency brake very differently”, in relation to the fact that not all the ‘länder’ have deployed the complete catalog of measures in those localities and regions where the incidence exceeds one hundred cases. In many, a night curfew has not been established, and in others even nonessential retail is allowed to open.

The form of the federal law for the prevention of infections had also appealed the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, and Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating the fight against the pandemic in Germany. Both pointed out today that some regional prime ministers misjudge the current situation, that they qualified as dramatic for the country. Wieler warned that intensive care units in German hospitals could be overwhelmed in the coming weeks. Spahn and Wieler also support Merkel’s demand to establish a brief but drastic closure of public and social life in Germany to minimize new infections and allow time for the effects of the vaccination campaign to begin to be noticed.