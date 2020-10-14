Once again there is a lot to discuss about the Corona measures between the Prime Ministers. That is why they will meet the Chancellor in Berlin on Wednesday.

To the meeting of Prime Minister with the Chancellor everyone drove to the capital personally.

The biggest point of contention in advance is that Ban on accommodation for guests from German Corona * risk areas.

Under the Country bosses there is disagreement even before the conference. (Update from October 13th, 9.49pm)

This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from October 14th, 7:00 a.m .: Consult today, Wednesday Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister of the countries at the current Corona situation in Germany. On the one hand, it should be about what level of limitations in the face of rising Infection numbers is necessary to do without a renewed Shutting down the economy to get through the winter in Germany. It should be about the uniformity of the Regulations go, but also about which ones again activities Participants said on Wednesday that it was necessary, sensible and sustainable for society. To be able to classify this better, will also Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) be present and submit a status report.

Merkel summit in Berlin: Chancellor Helge Braun speaks of a dramatic infection situation

It is also important to think about how to deal with the areas of the public life proceedings that cannot yet be given hope of improving their situation, such as event companies and trade fair exhibitors. Also that much discussed in advance Ban on accommodation should come up.

It is the first time in months that the Prime Ministers are discussing things together in Berlin – including physical presence. This was Angela Merkel’s express wish. Head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun spoke in the “Bild” newspaper of an open debate “Historical dimension”. The dramatic infection situation makes such a conference necessary.

Merkel summit in Berlin: the debate about a corona rule outshines everything – Söder with a drastic advance warning

Update from October 13th, 9.49pm: Sometimes it is with them Corona measures not so easy. Gerald Haug, President of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, will be next in the State Chancellery on Tuesday afternoon Markus Söder. “I can only do this because I have a cousin in Munich “says the scientist. Because he came straight from Berlin – Risk area. You would get in Munich no hotel room. Ban on accommodation. Haug had to stay overnight privately and promptly recommends the abolition of Prohibition, at least after the autumn break.

Where and how Prime Minister in Berlin Shaping their night’s sleep is likely to remain one of the unanswered questions. There are much more important things to do when the Heads of government With Angela Merkel to advise. The Chancellor himself had asked to appear in person, video was not enough. The rapid development of the New infections worry her as much as most of them Country Heads. “I don’t want to propagate an apocalyptic mood, but I want to demand a serious awareness of the crisis,” he says Bayer Söder. He expects a “jolt”, a “breakthrough”. And Ralph Brinkhaus, Union parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, hopes for a “clear signal against the Small states” – What Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) immediately dismissed as “stupid talk”.

Conference of Prime Ministers: Opinions differ even before the meeting

So the mood is mixed, opinions differ widely on the details. keyword Ban on accommodationaccording to which hotels visitors look out for Risk areas only allowed to record if they have a fresh negative test: The list of critics is getting longer every day. Also Söder now suggests that he is “in no way personally determined”. But there are others too: Manuela Schwesig (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) or Winfried Kretschmann (Baden-Württemberg). “We did well with our strict rules from the start,” says Schwesig. Your country wise the lowest nationwide Infection numbers and do not want to put this at risk.

It is not yet entirely clear where the compromise line could run. Under the Prime Minister a situation classified as confidential circulates corona, which lists, among other things, exactly where Corona hotspots developed. The picture, however, is diffuse: sometimes it is Slaughterhouses (Cloppenburg), Schools and daycare centers (City of Hagen), US barracks (Kaiserslautern) or Nursing homes (Nuremberg). What to do?

Conference of Prime Ministers: Söder advocates a stricter mask regulation

A tough crackdown on Parties and Private parties seems very likely. But there is also some evidence Söder’s mask advance hin: More mask in places where people meet. That also supports Leopoldina boss Haug: “There is an obligation to protect.” He would like a nationwide uniform regulation, also in the open air. He mentions one in the press conference Incidence value of 35 only, behind closed doors, he clearly appeals Söderto sign up for this today limit insert: “Now it’s time.”

For comparison: In the Munich city center applies the Mask requirement in the pedestrian zones only from 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants – from this Wednesday for the second time. If 35 were the limit, it should have been outdoors for weeks mask be worn. Berlin has a Incidence value * from 71.5.

Söder’s cabinet meets again on Thursday to see the results Berlin to tighten if necessary. It does not seem so completely uniform regulate to believe.

Conference of Prime Ministers: approval for Merkel’s policy falls

Update from October 13th, 4:25 p.m .: For a long time, many Germans were with the Crisis management the federal government satisfied, but now it seems trust slowly disappearing. There is often talk of “patchwork” and “small states”. The Prime Minister’s Conference on Wednesday together with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in Berlin should bring more clarity and uniformity. This is also what Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) would like.

But politics already has you trust playful? A new Civey poll about the focus.de reports, shows one mute in flight. Since mid-July, approval of Merkel’s Corona management has fallen by around ten percentage points – from around 72 percent at the time to around 62 percent now. The discontent however, rose by eight percentage points to 28 percent.

No matter how old, no matter what gender: The Downward trend runs through society. And also the satisfaction with the measures taken by the individual State governments decreases. In Bavaria For example, which was quick and tough right from the start, the satisfaction rate dropped from 79 percent by ten percentage points. In Berlin According to the survey, there are currently even more critics than supporters.

Conference of Prime Ministers: Uniform corona measures are the goal

First report from October 13th, 3:27 p.m .: Berlin – It’s the first physical one Goodbye for four months: Am Wednesday All 16 Prime Ministers of the federal states meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) in Berlin to discuss the current Corona situation* to advise. Recently, the corona infections in the country have risen sharply. More and more cities and counties exceed the number of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within a week.

The Ban on accommodation* should be discussed particularly critically. So far, every federal state has set its own rules about who is allowed to enter from where, under what conditions. Numerous Politician and virologists are calling for the regulation to be withdrawn, including SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. Some even see an interference in them Fundamental rights the human. The Hotel and hospitality industry fears substantial losses in business. Rhineland-Palatinate has already withdrawn from the regulation. NRW also confirmed not to take part.

(6) We should give up the ban on accommodation. It’s bureaucratic, uncontrollable, useless and calls into question the quality of our pandemic response. It was a mistake to be cleared up. – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) October 11, 2020

Corona conference of the Prime Ministers: Angela Merkel wants “physical presence format” for open debate

One Government spokesman confirmed to the news agency dpathat the meeting will take place in the capital. The image-Zeitung previously reported that a “physical presence format” was the express one wish from Merkel. Head of the Chancellery Helge Braun (CDU) justified the presence with the drastic infection situation. Now an open debate is important, which could have “historical dimensions”, according to participants in a video link with the heads of state chancellery in the Braun image quoted. It should be discussed whether the hit corona-Activities are still sufficient to contain the infection process.

After the meeting, there should be another meeting with the chairman of the conference of ministerial presidents, Michael Müller (SPD) from Berlin, and his deputy, Markus Söder from Bavaria press conference give. On Tuesday before the conference, Söder demanded a “real, clear set of rules for everyone” that the population also understands. The “big hit” could still work, but a “jolt” was necessary. Söder also warned dramatically of a second lockdown: “We are about to lose control,” said the CSU boss.

Merkel: Corona resolutions recently agreed with eleven mayors of Germany

The last on-site meeting took place on June 17th and there have been conferences since then digital. On March 12, the heads of government decided that social and economic life shut down in Germany.

