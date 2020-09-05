How is GroKo doing in the Corona crisis? A current survey provides a clear result – also for SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz.

The satisfaction with the Federal government reached in the Corona pandemic one Best value .

reached in the one . In the Chancellor question want the majority Markus Söder (CSU) see them as candidates.

want the majority see them as candidates. For the SPD want Olaf Scholz to run for – im ARD “Germany trend” it now reaches a new value.

Berlin – notwithstanding the protests against the Corona measures has approval for the Federal government according to a survey reached a new high. According to the current ARD “Germany trend” from Infratest dimap are two thirds of Germans (66 percent) with the work of Black red satisfied. That is two percentage points more than the previous highs in May and August this year. 1027 eligible voters were interviewed.

Survey on Merkel’s successor: Söder depends on Merz, Laschet, Spahn and Röttgen

In the race for the Candidacy for Chancellor in the union remains Markus Söder in the Poll high. More than every second German citizen (56 percent) considers the Bavarian Prime Minister to be a good candidate. Among the Union supporters even see it 75 percent so. According to “Deutschlandtrend”, this means that Söder has by far the strongest support of all the Union’s publicly debated candidates. So far he has always emphasized that his place is in Bavaria *.

Both Greens * is currently Robert Habeck seen as the more suitable top candidate: 42 percent the German citizens describe him as a good candidate for Green Chancellor. Annalena Baerbock comes on 28 percent.

Survey on the federal government: Merkel with top score – Scholz in the plus

The satisfaction with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * achieved the best value of this legislative period in the September survey. 72 percent of eligible voters are currently very satisfied or satisfied with their work (plus one). With Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) are unchanged 60 percent very satisfied or satisfied. Satisfaction with finance minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) increases by two points compared to the previous month and currently reached 59 percent.

Would be next Sunday Bundestag election, would 36 percent of eligible voters give their vote to the Union. That is two percentage points less than at the beginning of August. The SPD * increases by two points and comes up 17 percent. The AfD * ends up at ten percent (minus one).

The FDP would remain unchanged six percent, the Left* would come up like in August seven Protenz. The Greens win a point compared to the previous month and would be with 19 percent still second strongest force.