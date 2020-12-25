After the agreement between London and Brussels on a post-Brexit trade agreement, the German government definitely wants to achieve a provisional entry into force on January 1, 2021. “We have finally seen white smoke rise from the negotiations, but the agreement is not yet signed,” said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in Berlin on Thursday. “As the Council Presidency, we want to do everything we can to ensure that the agreement can come into force provisionally on January 1st, 2021.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) declared that the federal government would now intensively examine the text of the agreement. It will quickly become clear “whether Germany can support today’s negotiation result. I am very confident that we have a good result here,” said Merkel.

The Chancellor stressed that the agreement on future relations between the European Union and Great Britain was “of historical importance”. This is “the basis for a new chapter in our relations. Great Britain will continue to be an important partner for Germany and the European Union outside the European Union as well.”

According to the Chancellor, the members of the Federal Cabinet will come to an agreement on the German position on Monday at 9.30 a.m. The European Council will then decide on the agreement and its provisional application. The agreement can only finally enter into force if the European Parliament has also approved it.

Foreign Minister Maas pointed out that provisional entry into force on January 1 would now require a great deal of flexibility from all sides. “But I am confident that it will succeed. We are now very close to a solution with which we can finally overcome the Brexit discussion and open a new chapter with Great Britain.” The final entry into force after the vote in the European Parliament will hopefully be achieved early in the new year.

Great Britain left the EU on February 1, but the country will remain in the EU internal market and the customs union until the end of the year. The breakthrough came with the agreement on future relationships on Christmas Eve just a week before the deadline. Previously, the negotiations between London and Brussels had been standing still for months. (AFP)