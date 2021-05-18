Chancellor Merkel is internally optimistic, but still cautious about the corona situation. In her opinion, opening steps in particular should be well thought out.

Berlin – Every now and then it happens that Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) gives an internal assessment of the current Corona situation. Since the Corona summit no longer takes place regularly with the country leaders, there is also less of a detailed press conference on the subject. But at least the corona numbers currently suggest that the situation is easing a little more, the third wave has broken.

Now Merkel is said to have been optimistic in view of the increasing vaccination numbers in the corona pandemic, but at the same time, as is so often the case, urged caution. Merkel said on Tuesday, according to information from participants in the online deliberations of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, the company is on the right path and is optimistic. Opening steps should be well thought out, reported the German press agency.

Merkel and the prime ministers will talk about how to proceed with corona vaccinations in May

The vaccines worked, the Chancellor said. But the more aggressive a new virus variant is, the more people would have to be vaccinated in order to get herd immunity. One source of unrest is the Indian virus variant, which is spreading faster than the British one.

According to this information, Merkel confirmed that there should be further consultations with the Prime Ministers of the federal states on May 27 about the procedure for vaccinations. It should be about vaccinations of children, vocational school students and students. One should not lose sight of these age groups. According to further information from the German Press Agency, the meeting will also deal with the planned digital vaccination certificate and vaccination logistics in the summer. Merkel and the heads of government of the federal states last met on April 26 for a vaccination summit.

Merkel’s State Secretary Thomas Bareiß (CDU), Federal Government Commissioner for Tourism and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, was optimistic in an interview with Merkur that more normality * would return to Germany very soon.

Video: Corona in Bavaria – Markus Söder announces far-reaching easing

Corona in Germany: Angela Merkel and Ralph Brinkhaus continue to urge caution

Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU *) also advised further caution on Tuesday in view of the easing debates in the corona pandemic. Due to a large part of the population who have not yet been vaccinated, and due to the Indian mutation, the situation remains tense, Brinkhaus said before the online consultations of his group. Overall, however, he spoke of a very positive development in view of the increasing number of vaccinations. However, he warned: “Nevertheless, we shouldn’t rejoice too soon.”

“We also notice that it is very important for the psychological situation of all of us that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Brinkhaus. He expects further progress in the vaccination process in June. “Fortunately, the incidence figures have gone down in parallel to the federal lockdown and, of course, in parallel to the increasing vaccination numbers.” With regard to the subject of vaccination records, Brinkhaus assumes that Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) will keep his promises. Spahn had announced that vaccinated and convalescent people should be able to go on vacation more easily with a digital vaccination certificate.

Health Minister Spahn wants to lift vaccination priorities and FFP2 masks for children

On Monday, Spahn also stated that vaccination prioritization * should end at the beginning of June. After consulting with his country colleagues, he asked the people for indulgence: “I cannot say that anyone who wants to can be vaccinated on June 7th or in the week of June 7th,” said the CDU politician in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. “That doesn’t mean we can all vaccinate within a few days. I still have to ask for patience there. ”It will take until summer to be able to vaccinate anyone who wants to.

Another corona change that Spahn recently initiated is the lifting of the FFP2 mask requirement for children. (dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA