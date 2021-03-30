The Corona summit will decide how to fight pandemic in Germany – still. After a threat from Angela Merkel, the debate about her end is picking up speed.

Corona summits have been deciding how to fight pandemics in Germany for a year – now the system is apparently wobbling.

On Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel brought a regulation of the corona measures through the Infection Protection Act into play as a threat for the heads of state.

The move met with open ears from Minister Horst Seehofer, several Prime Ministers and the Bundestag.

Berlin / Munich – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) obviously wanted to forego all too pithy words on Sunday evening at “Anne Will”. But if you listened carefully, you could hear a clear threat: If the prime ministers do not take action with curfews and contact bans – then the much-criticized construct of the corona summit could still fall on the possibly last meters of the pandemic.

It would be a little smack for the country chiefs, who would be identified as a brake on the fight against corona. Nonetheless, some of them have already taken Merkel’s side and spoken out in favor of federal intervention – including Markus Söder (CSU) and Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left). In this case, it would have to be judged by the Bundestag and a law. Interestingly enough, there are doubts about Merkel’s stance on one point: It might even be possible to “govern through” completely without countries in this way. The Chancellor had emphasized with “Will” that it always needs the approval of the federal states, at least in the Bundesrat.

Corona summit about to end? Merkel is increasing the pressure on country chiefs with “Will” – Seehofer wants nails with heads

In the ARD talk, Merkel urged the prime ministers to take decisive action. In any case, for 14 days until the next summit, she will not sit idly by watching the increasing number of corona cases. Merkel also called the crashingly failed last Prime Minister’s Conference a turning point – and brought an alternative into play: “To tackle the Infection Protection Act again and to say very specifically what must happen in which case.”

CSU boss Markus Söder quickly agreed: “I could have imagined that the federal government would have more powers over the Infection Protection Act, which also forces the federal states to adopt clear rules. I’m very open to it, “said the CSU boss – immediately after Merkel’s interview – in the ARD” Tagesthemen “. Söder had recently at least requested adjustments to the summit concept.

It now seems possible that Merkel’s mind game will unexpectedly quickly become a reality after a year of strife with the corona peaks. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) explained the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Monday, one must now “act as a federal government”. The federal government has always had legislative competence in this area, it only has to be used. The minister said that both an update for the Infection Protection Act and an additional law are conceivable.

Seehofer went tough at the same time as the Corona summits of the Prime Minister’s Conference. “This process cannot be continued like this”. In support of this, he also cited arguments that have long been put forward by the opposition: for example, dealing with the issue by the Bundestag and Bundesrat could increase the “quality” of the deliberations and the legitimacy of the resolutions.

Merkel soon to be less dependent on prime ministers? Bundestag probably open – Green makes Söder reproaches

In any case, Merkel and Seehofer seemed to be running open doors on parts of the Bundestag on Monday. “Since autumn 2020 it has become apparent that this must happen if necessary. From me immediately, also by special meeting “, tweeted for example the SPD member Detlef Müller. The SPD parliamentary group was just a little more cautious: “I am more than surprised by the Chancellor’s considerations to change the Infection Protection Act,” said SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese of the dpa. “We as the SPD parliamentary group have long pushed for changes and have always encountered resistance in the Union and especially in the Chancellery.”

The Bavarian Green politician Manuela Rottmann emphasized on twitter, at the beginning of March she warned of clear requirements in the Infection Protection Act – the Union in particular had blocked itself: “Now this Markus Söder is standing up and regrets that the federal government has no longer regulated the #IfSG. Shabby. “FDP leader Christian Lindner called for quick clarification about Merkel’s plans, but signaled willingness to work together:” If the Union and the SPD consider a special session of the Bundestag to be necessary, we would not ignore it. “

There was also approval from the countries outside Bavaria: “You can specify it in the Infection Protection Act – that’s fine with me – the main thing is that it is a uniform framework,” said Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow dpa. Ramelow emphasized that his state government had been expecting the federal government since February that a Germany-wide uniform phased plan would be adopted. This was also communicated to the federal government in writing. “Since February, the Chancellery has been required to simply write off the framework and step-by-step plan. An intern could do that – superimpose the existing step-by-step plans from Germany and then see whether that corresponds to the rules that the Chancellery would like, ”said Ramelow.

Corona summit: Infection Protection Act would be an alternative – constitutional lawyer sees the best opportunities

The Infection Protection Act actually gives the federal government extensive leeway to combat pandemics. During an epidemic situation of national scope, which currently exists according to the Bundestag resolution, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) can, among other things, set prices for important medical products and prevent their export and issue regulations for hospitals and pharmacies “to maintain health care”.

The known restrictions of everyday life such as contact restrictions and the closure of shops and restaurants, on the other hand, are a matter of the country. According to the law, they are obliged to take action if certain corona figures are exceeded – but how exactly is not specified. An innovation could come into play here – with very precise specifications that the federal states then have to implement.

The constitutional lawyer Christoph Möllers explained that mirror A few weeks ago, with a change in the Infection Protection Act passed by the Bundestag or with its own federal law, it would be possible for Merkel’s government to “order the lockdown by statutory ordinance uniformly across the country”: “So far, the state governments have been authorized to do this, but that could be easily changed. A Federal Council approval is not required, judged Möllers – the federal government already has the legislative competence in the fight against pandemics in humans and animals.

Corona policy in Germany: Söder and Laschet could lose parts of their power

A party-politically explosive aspect of a possible shift of competence to the federal government: Merkel would thus partially disempower her two Union successor candidates, Markus Söder and Armin Laschet, in the crisis – the flop of the most recent Corona summit did not have the two party and state leaders good make it look.

Laschet had to endure Merkel’s scolding for an inconsistent implementation of the Corona emergency brake on Sunday evening. At least Ramelow then also moved Söder into the circle of cross-drivers among the prime ministers on Monday. Bavaria has opened the hardware stores without any consultation with its neighboring countries. “That was an affront to Baden-Württemberg and an affront to Thuringia,” said Ramelow. In the Chancellor question, Söder apparently still scores points well – even with CDU politicians. (fn / dpa / AFP)

