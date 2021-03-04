Openings are possible in the future, said Chancellor Angela Merkel after the Prime Minister’s Conference. However, an “emergency brake” will also be introduced. What does that mean?

Berlin – The negotiations between the federal and state governments lasted late into the night. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the sixteen prime ministers are said to have struggled for nine hours in their video conference about the new resolutions to combat the corona pandemic. Merkel then summed up for the citizens: Yes, under certain circumstances there can be easing. But at the same time we are introducing an “emergency brake”.

But what does that mean? In principle, in view of the continued high number of infections, the lockdown will be extended until March 28th. However, depending on the infection situation, there should be opening options. If the incidence is stable below 100, you can make an appointment to visit shops or museums. If the incidence is below 50, more contacts are allowed again and a previously arranged appointment for the zoo, museum or shop is no longer necessary.

Corona “emergency brake”: relief will be withdrawn if the seven-day incidence tears the value 100

However, this relief should always be withdrawn if the seven-day incidence in a federal state or region is above the value of 100 on three consecutive days. From the second working day thereafter, the rules that previously applied apply again. Even with possible opening steps for trade or in the leisure sector, provision is made for the current lockdown rules to apply again if the value 100 is exceeded.

The federal government and the federal states are proceeding differently in the field of education. Regardless of the incidence, schools and day-care centers have reopened. Individual rules apply to the schools depending on the federal state and the incidence in the region. According to the decision of the Prime Minister’s Conference, however, the test strategy is to be changed by the beginning of April. The staff of schools and daycare centers as well as all pupils should take a free quick test once a week. This is to contain the spread of the corona virus

Resolutions of the Corona summit: Countries still do not want to proceed uniformly when schools are opened

However, the federal states probably still do not want to proceed uniformly with the planned further school openings. It was found that the states could gradually plan a further return to face-to-face teaching on their own responsibility, said the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller, after the Bund-Länder round. “We will then see when the next grades are also possible.”

This would be decided by the countries on the basis of their respective incidence situation. The ministers of education had already decided beforehand that the alternating or face-to-face lessons begun at primary schools should be expanded and intensified to other years. (fmü / AFP / dpa)

