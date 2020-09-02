German Chancellor Angela Merkel has responded to threats of US sanctions over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Her words are broadcasted by the MDR TV channel.

During a visit to the city of Stralsund, Merkel noted that the threats of three American senators regarding the port of Sassnitz-Mukran are illegal. According to the channel, the federal government wants Nord Stream 2 to be completed despite US resistance.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Germany is discussing with the US possible sanctions against European companies involved in the construction of the gas pipeline. The head of the German Bundestag Energy Committee, Klaus Ernst, said that the possibility of contacting the UN because of the US threats against Nord Stream 2 is being studied.

The United States is actively opposing the construction of Nord Stream 2. At the end of last year, sanctions were imposed on all companies involved in the project, after which the Swiss Allseas was forced to withdraw its pipelayer from the Baltic Sea. In the future, the restrictions were expanded, included in the US defense budget and also affected insurance companies cooperating with construction participants.