In view of the continued low number of registrations in the Corona crisis, the debate about economic aid for car manufacturers has started moving again. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) gave renewed talks about a car bonus for internal combustion engines on Thursday but for the time being a rejection. Industry experts, however, consider the electric bonus to be a key reason for the sustained strong increase in demand for e-cars.

“I personally believe that our economic stimulus program is now complete, that we have decided on the right measures,” said Merkel in Berlin. The VAT reduction included in the package also depresses the price of cars with combustion engines – “in this respect, I do not see any need for additional measures”.

With this, the Chancellor rejected the sister party CSU, which had previously brought a purchase bonus for modern combustion engines into play. The “Union as a whole” was in favor of the negotiations on the economic stimulus package, said CSU boss Markus Söder on Thursday before the start of a closed meeting of the CSU regional group in Berlin. The SPD chairmen would have prevented the bonus. “I think we just have to make an update,” said Söder.

In an interview with the “Passauer Neue Presse”, Bavaria’s Prime Minister was more pessimistic about the economic recovery in the Corona crisis than, for example, most recently Federal Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU): “We still have significant problems. The automotive industry and its suppliers are particularly hard hit.” said Söder.

In any case, the demand for new cars remains low: In August, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) counted around 251,000 new car registrations, which is 20 percent less than in the same month last year.

Production fell by 36 percent

The Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) also attributed this to one-off effects and above-average registration numbers in August 2019. But the domestic market in particular is still “weak”. 1.8 million new cars registered from January to August mean a year-on-year decrease of 29 percent. Production fell by 36 percent to a total of two million cars.

The effect of the VAT cut seems to “fizzle out again”, said the consulting firm EY. After a plus of seven percent in July, the number of private new car purchases has already fallen by seven percent compared to the previous year, and “the commercial new car market is still on the ground anyway”. For the year as a whole, EY anticipates a decline in new registrations by a quarter.

The electric car market continues to boom

Only the market for electric cars continues to boom – mainly because of the state premium. According to KBA, fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids achieved a record market share of a good 13 percent in August with a total of almost 33,200 new registrations. “Thanks to enormous discounts”, EY continues to expect monthly growth of around 300 percent for the rest of the year.

Auto expert Stefan Bratzel also stated that the market for e-cars “benefited significantly from the federal government’s innovation bonus”. The bonus has increased the competitiveness and also the acceptance of electric mobility. According to a representative survey published on Thursday on behalf of the Federal Association of Energy and Water Management (BDEW), a good eleven percent of Germans recently planned to buy an e-car. That was around two percentage points more than in October 2019. (AFP)