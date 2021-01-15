The coronavirus pandemic has become the most serious test for Germany in recent years. Such a statement on Friday, January 15, was made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, addressing the participants of the online congress of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party.

According to her, the congress of party members was the 14th for her during her term of office, adding that it could be the last. During the event, Merkel raised the topic of the challenge that Germany and the EU had to face, in particular, illegal migration, economic crisis, unemployment and others.

“Currently, we are fighting absolutely precisely with the most serious challenge: a pandemic that threatens our health and our lives, which changes our way of life,” the politician said.

She added that the world has undergone significant changes during her tenure as head of the German government, which will continue at a high pace. Merkel called on European countries for unity in order to achieve a stronger position in the face of the upcoming changes, according to DW’s account in Twitter…

The day before, on January 14, it became known that the Chancellor intends to tighten restrictions in the country due to new strains of coronavirus infection and introduce a “megalockdown”. So, the introduction of a curfew, the full transfer of workers to remote work and the suspension of public transport will be considered.

According to the portal Worldometers, for the entire time of the pandemic in Germany, over 2 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered. At the same time, over 1.6 million people recovered, a little more than 46 thousand died.

Angela Merkel continues to remain Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, but has already left the post of head of the CDU and announced that she will not go to the next term. The party is now led by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The new government will be elected on September 26, 2021.