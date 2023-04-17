Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

With the award, former Chancellor Angela Merkel joins Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl. It doesn’t suit everyone.

Berlin – The order has a long name, but it is also the highest: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier honors ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel this Monday (April 17) with the “Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic in a special design”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to take part in the ceremony at Bellevue Palace.

Which order does Merkel receive? The “Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic in a special design”. So far, only the former Chancellors Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl (both CDU) have received this highest possible honor. Above the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit there is only the special level of the Grand Cross, which every Federal President automatically receives when taking office. Otherwise, it is only awarded to foreign heads of state. Adenauer, Kohl and Angela Merkel are the three longest-serving chancellors, Merkel held office from 2005 to 2021. See also Peruvian police and military repel attack on Arequipa airport

Merkel receives medals – criticism from the Union and the left

SPD leader Saskia Esken said in advance Editorial network Germany (RND), Merkel’s drive was “the deep seriousness and the great sense of duty”. “All the hostilities, often fed by disdain and hatred of strong women, she let roll off her in her unpretentious way.”

Green boss Omid Nouripour said that RND on Merkel: “One does not have to agree with all of her work in order to recognize her great merits.” Left party leader Martin Schirdewan, on the other hand, questioned the fact that medals are still up-to-date and said: “Apart from that, Merkel’s balance sheet is ambivalent and needs one critical reappraisal as an award.”

Criticism came from the Union itself. The chairman of the CDU Basic Values ​​Commission, the historian Andreas Rödder, called the award im daily mirror an error. Steinmeier (SPD) harms democracy and its credibility. Against the background of the Ukraine war, Rödder criticized Merkel’s Russia policy as “the biggest foreign policy mistake since 1945”.

Angela Merkel: The most important moments of her career View photo gallery

Merkel receives the highest German medal – the press reviews

The Munich Mercury was critical of Merkel’s award. The newspaper wrote that 16 years as chancellor were a “back-breaking job”, but the awarding of the “highest order in the Federal Republic” was “a step too much”. The reason: “Merkel stands for the path to Russia dependence, for Putin’s blatant misjudgment, throughout her entire term in office. And their legacy remains the fatal migration policy from 2015, the loss of control with side effects such as the rise of the AfD.”

Angela Merkel (archive image from 2019) © John MacDougall/AFP

The Mirror felt that Merkel should have rejected the order. “She is being commended by a man whose political role is far less significant than Merkel’s. She’s getting a pompous medal with a pompous name, which is at odds with her modesty and the austere style of her chancellorship,” the magazine wrote.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) in turn asked: “Is it about a subsequent rehabilitation of your Russia policy – ​​or even a common line in which Federal President Steinmeier, as your former deputy, also distinguishes himself a bit?” ZDF was more forgiving with regard to the criticism from Merkel’s CDU: “ And yet a party that has not only elected Angela Merkel as leader for so many years, but also supported her policies, should be able to adequately comment on Merkel’s political legacy.” (frs)