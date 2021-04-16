Today, Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the first dose of an emerging anti-corona virus vaccine, with some doubts about serious side effects.

“I am pleased that I received my first vaccination using AstraZeneca today,” the 66-year-old leader said in a tweet posted by her spokesperson, Stephen Seibert.

“I thank all participants in the vaccination campaign and all those who received vaccines. Vaccination is the key to overcoming the epidemic,” the chancellor added.

Denmark had stopped the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, and several countries recommended that it be given to people over the age of 55 after it caused fatal strokes in some of those who received it.