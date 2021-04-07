Following Armin Laschet’s proposal for a bridge lockdown, Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken through a spokeswoman.

Berlin – A short, uniform lockdown. This is what Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) calls for, according to the Chancellor’s spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, at the federal press conference on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out through her spokeswoman for another clear shutdown of public life in Germany. The Chancellor indirectly supports Armin Laschet’s proposal for a “bridge lockdown”. When asked how Chancellor Merkel assessed Laschet’s demand, the deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer pointed out in Berlin that there is currently no good database for new corona infections, but the number of intensive care beds used speaks a very clear language.

“That is why every demand for a short, uniform lockdown is correct. A common nationwide approach would also be important here, ”said Demmer. She added: “The variety of the rules that have been adopted does not contribute to security and acceptance at the moment.” For early consultations between the Prime Minister and the Federal Chancellor, as suggested by CDU boss Laschet, there is currently “obviously no majority” “.

Laschet’s bridge lockdown: support from Merkel and Söder

Previously, CDU boss Armin Laschet * had brought a “bridge lockdown” into play. In his assessment of the situation, he agreed with many country leaders, the Chancellor and Health Minister Jens Spahn, said the NRW Prime Minister on Monday. “It’s about two or three weeks,” he told the “ZDF morning magazine”.

Laschet’s plan: Shut down the whole of Germany for a period of two to three weeks with tougher corona protective measures until the nationwide incidence falls below the target of 100. On Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute reported an incidence of 110.1, but pointed out that much data was not reported over the Easter days. CSU boss Söder already supported the plans, but also stated that uniformity would be difficult because the SPD-led countries would oppose a uniform lockdown. (aka / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

