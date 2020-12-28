BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – From the perspective of the Federal Chancellor, Deutsche Bahn must Angela Merkel shorten their travel times and quickly expand their rail network. That would be important, “so that even more passengers can change from the plane to the train,” said the CDU politician to the magazine “DB Mobil”. When asked what the Deutsche Bahn could do better, she also replied: “At the digitalization there is still room for improvement, because signal and communication technology is currently lagging behind the technical possibilities. ”

The Chancellor explained that the more efficient use of digital solutions could, as Deutsche Bahn calculated itself, handle around 20 percent more traffic in the network. “It would also be a contribution to more punctuality.”

Merkel also paid tribute to the importance of Deutsche Bahn in the corona pandemic: “The fact that trains run and the flow of goods is very important for our society – the corona pandemic shows us that once again. The employees of the Deutsche Bahn are performing during this time Tremendous things for our common good. ” For that she thank them. “The railway brings working people to work safely and maintains the necessary supply chains.” In addition, the climate targets set will only be achieved with the help of rail transport./sk/DP/nas