German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after the refusal of the Council of the European Union (EU) to organize a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke about her proposal to hold negotiations in a “leaderless” format. Bloomberg reports.

According to her, the final formats and conditions for negotiations with Moscow will still be developed, but they will be organized without the participation of the heads of state.

Earlier it became known that the European Union rejected the idea of ​​inviting Putin to a meeting with the leaders of the EU countries. In addition, the heads of state and government of the EU at the summit in Brussels instructed the EU foreign service, under the leadership of Josep Borrell, to study the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia.

The initiative to meet with Putin was put forward by the leaders of Germany and France, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, back on June 23. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that the idea of ​​inviting Putin may be related to the last meeting of Russian and American leaders in Geneva. The diplomat stressed that, probably, the Geneva talks were perceived in Brussels as a signal that “now you can show your independence a little.”