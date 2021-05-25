German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking at a press conference on May 25, said that, in the opinion of the European Union, the forced landing of Ryanair in Minsk violated international rules. The video of the event was published in Twitter Permanent Delegation of Germany to the EU.

Also, according to her, the EU summit decided to expand economic sanctions against Belarus, in particular, “to adopt additional targeted economic sanctions and ban Belarusian airlines from flying through the EU airspace.”

She clarified that new persons and organizations will be included in the black list of the country.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane, en route from Athens to Vilnius, urgently landed at the Minsk airport due to a message about mining, which was not confirmed later. To escort the aircraft, a MiG-29 fighter of the Belarusian Air Force was raised.

On board the liner was the ex-editor in chief of the Nexta Telegram channel recognized in Belarus as extremist, Roman Protasevich. After the plane landed, he was detained. The Investigative Committee of the Republic opened a criminal case on the fact of a false report about the mining of an aircraft.

World leaders criticized the incident with the detention of Protasevich. A number of US and European legislators have called for a ban on flights over Belarus.