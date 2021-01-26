German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that coronavirus vaccines give hope for a victory over the pandemic, but the path will not be as fast as many would like, writes TASS…

She noted that the pandemic leaves a “deep mark” in the structure of society and the economy. According to Merkel, in the coming months and years, this will leave an imprint on society.

The German Chancellor added that the coronavirus pointed to the “global interconnection” of all countries, as well as the “vulnerability” of society to such challenges. She once again advocated strengthening the World Health Organization and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.

Earlier, Merkel suggested that the coming winter weeks will be difficult for the country. According to her, by the end of January, the daily increase in COVID-19 infected in Germany had decreased. However, the death rate from the coronavirus remains high. The chancellor also noted the danger of the spread of the mutated virus, which, according to experts, is more infectious than its previous version.