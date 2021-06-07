D.he Chancellor was visibly taken with the heart of the new Bosch chip factory, which she was able to visit on Tuesday on the occasion of the opening ceremony: a clean room 70 meters wide and 120 meters long, big enough for a large aircraft, but made for the smallest parts, for semiconductors, that drive the economy today, especially the auto industry. “A piece of the future becomes tangible here,” said Angela Merkel in her celebratory speech after her encounter with the clean room, which – due to the corona pandemic – could only take place virtually. “Nothing works without semiconductors”, stated the Chancellor: “That explains the nervousness caused by the lack of chips since the turn of the year.”

This coincidence of a current supply crisis for semiconductors with the completion of a new, billion-dollar chip factory ran through the entire festive event, which Bosch organized largely virtually. The message: Bosch is making a contribution to solving this crisis, while entire car factories have been idle for weeks and may well remain idle in the future because chips were missing. “There are still difficult months ahead of us, and the situation could remain tense until 2022,” said Bosch boss Volkmar Denner in an interview with the FAZ shortly before Pentecost.

A single chip factory could not solve all problems, Denner now admitted in his celebratory speech, but it could make a contribution. With a beaming smile, Denner and the prominent guests each held a so-called “qualification wafer” in the camera of the only photographer at the climax of the event – the signal that after months of rehearsals everything is running smoothly in the factory, six months earlier than originally planned.



For Margrethe Vestager, Vice President of the EU Commission, this is proof that the EU’s policy is working – namely the promotion of strategically particularly important technologies for important industries. The first of these funding programs, called IPCEI, aimed precisely at microelectronics and, with 1.75 billion euros in subsidies, was intended to encourage companies to invest a further 6 billion euros. Bosch also benefits from this and has received a commitment of a maximum of 200 million euros in funding for the factory in Dresden, which, at around one billion euros, is the largest investment in the company’s history for Bosch.

Many aspects played a role in such large-scale projects, Denner said in a press conference at the opening, but it was also clear: “It is in the best interests of the EU that such key technologies exist in Europe. And it is also clear that there is global competition for such factories. ”In terms of volume, Bosch does not play a decisive role in terms of volume in the semiconductor market, which is worth 400 billion euros and, according to Denner’s forecasts, will grow by a tenth this year. The entire Stuttgart group, which is the largest automotive supplier in the world, has sales in the order of magnitude of Intel, the largest chip manufacturer in the world.

When asked by the Chancellor, Denner did not reveal how large Bosch’s market share is, just as much: In the field of micromechanical sensors (which Bosch supplies for smartphones or tablets, for example), the Stuttgart-based company is number one in the market, in the field of semiconductors number six for the auto industry. In other words: Bosch does not even take part in the concert of the very largest suppliers of chips because the automotive supplier does not manufacture standard products such as memory chips, but semiconductors for specific applications.