B.und-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has defended the exit restrictions provided for in the “Federal Emergency Brake”. These are not a new invention, but are already laid out as a measure in the currently applicable Infection Protection Act and have been used in several federal states for months, she said in the Bundestag on Friday. The corresponding amendment to the Infection Protection Act with steps such as night exit restrictions was discussed for the first time in the plenary. It is to be decided there on Wednesday after parliament had waived a possible shortening of the deliberations.

The Chancellor referred to other states such as Portugal or Great Britain, which have implemented such measures “in some cases considerably more restrictively” than planned in Germany. “The point is to reduce the movement of visitors from one place to another in the evening – incidentally also using local public transport,” said Merkel. Exit restrictions are not a panacea, but could develop their effect in combination with other measures such as strict contact restrictions. The advantages of this measure outweigh the disadvantages.

“Shouldn’t leave doctors and nurses alone”

Merkel also warned urgently against excessive demands on the health system in the corona pandemic. “The situation is serious, and very serious,” she said in the Bundestag on Friday. “There is no getting around it: we have to slow the third wave of the pandemic and stop the rapid increase in infections,” she said. “In order to finally achieve this, we have to bundle the strengths of the federal, state and local governments better than before.”

“The intensive care physicians send one call for help after the other – who are we if we ignored these emergency calls?” Asked Merkel. “We cannot leave doctors and nurses alone. Alone they cannot win the fight against the virus in this third wave, even with the best medical art and the most self-sacrificing effort. “

Merkel said: “The virus does not forgive half-heartedness, it only makes everything more difficult. The virus does not forgive hesitation, it just takes longer. The virus cannot be negotiated, it only understands a single language, the language of determination. Determination now helps everyone so much more in the end, I am convinced of that, than if we now hesitate again and proceed half-heartedly. ”Every day earlier on which the emergency brake is applied nationwide is a“ day won, ”said the Chancellor.

“We can do it again now”

The planned law should lead the country out of the “terrible phase” of the constantly increasing number of infections and prevent a further increase in the number of seriously ill and intensive care patients. Merkel emphasized: “The emergency brake is the instrument to prevent the impending overload of our health system. Systematic testing is the means at lower incidences to enable consistent, sustained openings. Vaccination is the key to overcoming the pandemic. “