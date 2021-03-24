NAfter the massive criticism of the Easter resolutions of the Bund-Länder Round at the beginning of the week, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) decided to stop the Bund-Länder decision on the so-called extended Easter rest. The decision was “a mistake” and will be withdrawn, said Merkel on Wednesday after further consultations with the Prime Minister at a short-term press conference in Berlin. Merkel took personal and sole responsibility In the end, I have the final responsibility for everything.

Merkel said she knew that this process would trigger additional uncertainty among the population. “I deeply regret that and for that I ask the citizens’ forgiveness.”

The Chancellor added that the idea of ​​an Easter hatdown was “created with the best of intentions”. Still, it was a mistake. “It had its good reasons, but it could not be implemented well enough in the short time available.” “Far too many questions” from continued payment of wages to the situation in shops and companies could not have been solved in the way that was necessary, said Merkel . “A mistake must be named as a mistake and corrected. If possible, in good time. ”Merkel thanked everyone who contributed to stopping the third wave with their behavior. The measures adopted would provide a framework for this. She is “deeply convinced that Germany will defeat the virus together. “The path is hard and rocky, marked by successes and setbacks. But the virus will slowly but surely lose its horror. “

Kretschmer: Merkel doesn’t have to take responsibility

In the previous meeting, Merkel and the Prime Minister said they expressed their respect for the Chancellor and emphasized the shared responsibility. According to participants, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said: “I have personal respect for the Chancellor’s statement. In the end, it is better to clear things up now, if it is not legally possible. ”Ultimately, the procedures are also part of the problem.

The Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) defended Chancellor Merkel after the corona resolutions were lifted for Easter. “I think she doesn’t have to take responsibility for it. This decision was made jointly by 16 prime ministers and the federal government, ”said Kretschmer on Wednesday on the sidelines of the state parliament session in Dresden:“ We have given this country many correct decisions over the past twelve months. ”The decision on Monday was not one of them. That should be said openly and clearly. But it happened in good will.

According to participants, the Chancellor informed the Prime Minister of her decision in the first few sentences of the switchboard. You have thanked for the short-term readiness for another round. She then stated that she had decided in the morning not to initiate the regulations on Easter rest, but to stop them. Merkel (CDU) had surprisingly invited the prime ministers to talk about the resolutions again. The main reason for displeasure was that after the hours of corona consultations on Tuesday night, the implementation of central resolutions was still open.

Shortly before the video conference, the CDU federal chairman Armin Laschet had clearly criticized the previous policy method of the federal and state governments in dealing with the pandemic. The federal and state governments would have to “change their method of governance,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister during a briefing in the state parliament in Düsseldorf. The most recent Prime Minister’s Conference “disappointed people when you sit there from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m., negotiating for hours only in small groups.” Laschet spoke of “the self-criticism of someone who was there. We can’t go on like this. ”He expects that in the group called at short notice they will talk“ very critically ”about“ what happened two days ago ”.

Laschet also announced a more flexible vaccination sequence in order to increase the vaccination rate in his state. The NRW Ministry of Health will issue a decree on Wednesday that the entire second priority group will be opened. These are people between the ages of 70 and 80 and other groups. This would enable the local authorities to act even faster. “We’re going to put even more speed in here,” said Laschet.