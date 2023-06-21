Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Bavaria’s Order of Merit – just for Merkel. Russia and refugee disputes sow doubts about the honesty of the honors. Thanks to Söder’s laudatory speech, it will be a lively day.

Munich – There is this one conversation with Angela Merkel that Markus Söder will never forget. Autumn 2005, their first coalition threatened to fall apart even before they took office because important ministers withdrew their commitments at the last minute. The young Söder took heart, approached the almost chancellor and asked what on earth she was planning to do in this devastating situation. Her answer was brief: “Get blood pressure medication.”

Blood pressure down, thinking, never romping around even in the chaos: It is one of Merkel’s principles that has carried her through 16 years as chancellor. Söder tells the story in his laudatory speech on Wednesday afternoon in the Munich Residenz. With a touch of self-mockery, he hints that he learned the power of calm rather laboriously, not least from Merkel. It is the ceremony in which he presents the ex-Chancellor with the Order of Merit, the Free State’s highest award.

Bavaria’s prestige order for Merkel: the former chancellor listens to Söder’s criticism

Yes, this occasion alone drives up some blood pressure. Not everyone understands what Merkel is now receiving a medal for: Where her Russia policy – gas dependency, the mistaken belief in dialogue with Putin – imploded. Where the migration crisis flares up again and a country that has been divided since 2015/16 is revealed. Where the CDU is currently debating whether Merkel is also a good role model with her middle course, as NRW regent Hendrik Wüst thinks, or rather as the opposite, for which the current CDU chairman Friedrich Merz stands.

Is the time of the order now happy for Söder? During the pre-election campaign for the Bavarian elections, did he allow himself to be dazzled by the prospect of wonderful photos of the order in the antiquarium at the Residenz? After all: With an unusual laudatory speech, not uncritical standard nonsense, he picks up on skepticism.

Yes, there are “differing ideas about migration policy, some of which still exist today,” he says. Says that in 2014, after the Crimean invasion, wise people called for a break and Russia’s isolation. She listens to these two passages without moving. He then justifies his order differently: with Merkel’s commitment during the financial crisis (“could have made the whole country poor”) and in the euro crisis (“all of Europe was at a crossroads – really on the brink”).

Of course he praises the basic line in the Corona policy: “You and we don’t have to apologize for saving lives”. He indirectly indicates that the dialogue under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is hardly working anymore. “In the most difficult times, cooperation is a better management tool than confrontation,” Söder suggests; observers also discover confrontational elements in his handling of traffic lights in Berlin.

“Dear Angela”: Söder’s eulogy is entertaining – sometimes even cheeky

The way he then describes “dear Angela” is entertaining, even cheeky. “You’ve got nerves of steel,” he says. “A conflict has seldom paid off.” He highlights her perseverance in many confrontational (night) sessions: “You sat the other person dead.”

Successful sitting dead as a reason for honoring: This is spectacular in the history of the order, which is limited to 2000 living bearers. It convinces those present, a state parliament vice president wakes up from a short break. It is noticeable that some are not there. CSU faction leader Thomas Kreuzer, a tougher critic of Merkel’s course, is missing. Likewise Minister of Justice Georg Eisenreich, who told her to her face in 2016 that a different migration course was needed or that a different chancellor was needed. Söder can claim to have concluded the peace agreement with Merkel three years ago, with the legendary Chiemsee tour. By the way: With the medal, Merkel can now use the state shipping on the lakes free of charge.

Merkel comes confidently to Munich – no counter-demonstration in sight

The 69-year-old gives the impression of self-confidence in the residence that she considers the honor to be appropriate – but is honestly happy about it, also about the festive setting with a Lohengrin prelude from one of her beloved Wagner operas, implemented by brass in a powerful sound in the antiquarium. She stays for over an hour and then takes the reception with Bavarian appetizers and white wine with her. In front of the door, where a couple of Munich residents meet her politely, she even gives two or three autographs; no counter-demo in sight.

Your official short speech as a replica inside is braver, contains a lot of praise for Bavaria, the politics of the CSU, and only a few nuances. It suggests that Bavaria once voted against the Basic Law; 40 years later received money from the financial equalization of the federal states. “The relationship was never completely free of tension,” she says of the Bund/Bavaria and the CDU/CSU. The “you” on Markus Söder does not come across her lips quite as easily as vice versa, and certainly not that often. But, that sounds forgiving: “It was rarely boring.”

