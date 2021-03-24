Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel reversed this wednesday in the issuance this Tuesday of the most severe restrictions for Germany since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In this way he withdrew the order for the entry into force of a forced “rest phase” and total paralysis of public and social life between April 1 and 5, during the religious Easter holidays.

«It was a mistake, my mistake, because in the end I am the one responsible“Merkel said in a brief public intervention after meeting urgently again with the prime ministers of the 16 federal states to correct that decision, after reaping an avalanche of criticism in the last 24 hours. The Federal Chancellor acknowledged that this forced “rest phase” was of doubtful legality and impossible to apply on such a short notice and apologized to the citizens for the inconvenience caused. Even before Merkel’s intervention, several regional prime ministers, such as the Rhenish Armin Laschet or the Bavarian Markus Söder, had affirmed that the responsibility for issuing that erroneous order lay with all the heads of government who participated in the meeting.

«An error must be recognized as such and, above all, must be corrected. And if possible in time, “said Merkel in her brief address to the television cameras, in which she stressed that the measure withdrawn had been dictated” with the best of intentions “and with the aim of stopping the new wave of the coronavirus epidemic looming over Germany and prevent the possible collapse of many hospitals. “The Easter break could not be applied well enough in such a short time if it was somehow applicable as it had been designed so that the effort and its profit reached a reasonable balance,” said the chancellor, who regretted “deeply” that the announcement of the controversial measure caused so much insecurity and irritation among the population, to which he apologized for what happened.

A day earlier, Merkel had agreed with the heads of regional executives to extend the call until April 18. “Close hard” and freeze During Easter as never before since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, all activities in Germany due to the worrying increase in infections and the fear that the health system will end up overwhelmed. The forced “rest phase” was going to take place from Holy Thursday to Easter Monday and at that time only food shops were to be allowed to open on Saturday to facilitate the supply of the population. All kinds of demonstrations or protests were also prohibited during those 5 days, while the different Christian churches had to renounce the celebration of face-to-face religious services during Easter. The rest of the restrictions imposed so far remain, however, in force as before. From the closure of restaurants and bars, which has been in force since the beginning of November, to the closure of cultural and sports centers.

Decline in popularity



Merkel’s decision coincided with the publication this Wednesday of a survey by the Allensbach Demonstration Institute confirming the «rapid fall into a bottomless abyss»Of the popularity of the ruling Conservative Union of Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian Social Christians due to the current situation of the pandemic in Germany. Only 30% of the population consider that the federal government manages the coronavirus crisis well, while 62% value its performance negatively.

Last December the Berlin executive still had the support of 60% of the population, but the permanent restrictions and the failures and delays in the vaccination campaign have turned the sentiment of public opinion. The survey also highlights that only 28.5% of Germans would vote for CDU / CSU today, compared to 37% at the beginning of February. The Greens would get 21% of the vote, the Social Democrats (SPD) 18%, the Liberals and The Left 8.5% respectively and the populists of Alternative for Germany 10%.