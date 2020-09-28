Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel secretly visited Russian opponent Alexei Navalni when he was hospitalized in the ‘Charité’, the Berlin University Hospital, and was in the process of recovering from a poisoning with the chemical agent novichok, reveals the digital ‘Spiegel Online’, which interprets this confidential action as a new signal of personal interest in the case of the head of the German government. The fact that Merkel is visiting the 44-year-old lawyer at the medical center means that she has no intention of relinquishing one iota on her accusations against the Kremlin of being behind the Navalni poisoning and wants to expose the circumstances surrounding it. produced the crime.

The digital edition of the German weekly recalls that Moscow insistently denies any involvement in the assassination attempt that took place on August 20, while media and spokespersons for the Russian ministries are constantly spreading new theories about the attack, such as poisoning. It occurred after the arrival of the opposition leader in Germany or the Navalni himself administered the novichok, speculations fed by the Russian president himself, Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Alexei Navalni left the Berlin hospital last week due to his good recovery, although he continues in outpatient treatment and is expected to have to stay for several weeks in the German capital.

As soon as the first information about the attack on Navalni was known at the end of her tour of Siberia to participate in the electoral campaign of the Russian regionals, Angela Merkel offered that the anti-corruption activist receive treatment in Germany. After collapsing on a domestic flight that took him to Moscow, the lawyer miraculously saved his life thanks to the emergency landing in the city of Omsk decided by the pilots of the commercial apparatus and the quick action of the airport medical team, who immediately administered atropine. , the same antidote with which he was later treated in the ‘Charité’.

Analysis results



Once in Germany, where she arrived on August 22 in a medicalized plane sent to Omsk by followers of the dissident, Merkel was informed daily by the ‘Charité’ medical team about Navalni’s state of health, says Spiegel Online. Merkel’s accusations against the Kremlin became direct the moment a federal army laboratory confirmed that the activist had been poisoned with ‘Novichok’. The Federal Chancellery was also the one that ordered the sending of blood and urine tests to independent laboratories in France and Sweden, which confirmed the diagnosis. The federal government then spoke of “irrefutable evidence” of the involvement of the Russian authorities in the attack.

The federal chancellor is now awaiting the announcement this week of the results of the analyzes carried out in turn by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), whose experts went to Berlin to take organic tests from Navalni. Germany wants a concerted response within the European Union to the attack it attributes to the Russian authorities. The measures that the 27 may agree to are expected to be joined by the United States. The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has already announced in advance that if the OPCW confirms the poisoning of Navalni with novichok her country will adopt punitive measures against Moscow.