The black and red federal cabinet is to initiate uniform corona rules for the entire republic this Tuesday. But the negotiations are proving difficult. Also because countries and opposition should be in the boat.

Munich – Armin Laschet * is usually considered to be someone who does not take the Corona * risk quite as seriously as other prime ministers – especially prime ministers who would like to become the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Perhaps that is why the CDU boss has an emotional outburst on Monday lunchtime. 4500 people are now in intensive care units nationwide. But when he proposed his “bridge lockdown” last week, he was only mocked because of the name, the CDU * boss complains.

He also campaigned for the prime ministerial conference to be brought forward. Instead, it was canceled. Instead of consistently taking action against the third wave, a federal law will now be passed – with first, second and third reading. “The pandemic is not based on the Federal Council’s schedules and the weeks of the Bundestag’s session,” said Laschet. “I would like: the 16 of us (Prime Minister; d. Ed.) Come together – today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow – and decide.” is superimposed. “

Merkel’s emergency brake: despite criticism, grand coalition sticks to schedule

Words that have certainly also been heard in the federal government. But despite this and other criticism, the grand coalition is sticking to its schedule for the time being. This Tuesday, the cabinet initiated the tightening of the Infection Protection Act by resolution.

If the project is to be brought through the Bundestag quickly as planned, the opposition is also required. Because the accelerated procedure would have to be decided by a two-thirds majority. And the approval of the federal states would be necessary in the Bundesrat.

Merkel’s emergency brake: Habeck wants compulsory testing for companies – FDP criticizes concentration on incidence

But there is still a lot of resistance. Greens * boss Robert Habeck welcomed the move in principle, but described it as “not good enough”. For example, there is a lack of mandatory testing for companies and government agencies, he complained. The Left and Saxony’s CDU Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, on the other hand, criticize the exit restrictions. Like Kretschmer, the FDP * also complains that the draft is primarily based on incidence and not on other parameters.

The SPD * – led Lower Saxony, on the other hand, does not see the experiences of the federal states adequately taken into account. In Bavaria, the Free Voters are against a shift of competence to Berlin and in Schleswig-Holstein part of the Jamaica coalition, the FDP, rejects uniform regulations because they consider the exit restrictions to be problematic.

Meanwhile, the number of infections is skyrocketing. The 7-day incidence * rose to 136.2, the highest value in twelve weeks. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, the last time there were more infections per 100,000 inhabitants and seven days was on January 16.

Now wants to set the pace in the corona policy: Chancellor Angela Merkel calls for uniform nationwide rules. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Merkel’s emergency brake: Many regulations are already known in Bavaria

Even if negotiations are still in progress, the broad lines of the new regulations can already be foreseen. In a formulation aid from the federal government, several measures were proposed for districts with an incidence of over 100 – that is currently more than half. From a Bavarian point of view, some of it sounds familiar. Private meetings of a household would only be allowed with one other person – without children a maximum of five people. There are also exit restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Schools should only close at an incidence of 200 or more.

In addition, the cabinet wants to make test offers mandatory in companies. So far, many companies have voluntarily created test options for their employees, but this is not enough for the government. As already emerged from a draft of the regulation, companies should make tests available once a week, and twice if there is a lot of customer contact. However, you do not have to document usage. Self-tests paid for by the company are also possible. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

