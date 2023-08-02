FromStephanie Munk close

Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer are on holiday in South Tyrol, in the picturesque town of Gufidaun. Even after her term of office, the ex-Chancellor is an attraction there.

Gufidaun – Ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (69) is currently indulging in her love of hiking again and is vacationing in South Tyrol with her husband Joachim Sauer. For her summer vacation in the mountains, Merkel has made a lot of noise New South Tyrolean daily newspaper a village with 500 souls near Chiusa in South Tyrol: Gufidaun. The town is located in the Eisacktal near Bozen and describes itself picturesquely as “the village on seven hills”.

Immediately before their stay in Gufidaun, the former CDU chancellor and Joachim Sauer were apparently already in Sulden, also in South Tyrol. The portal reports South Tyrol News. They arrived there on Wednesday (July 26).

Angela Merkel and Joachim Sauer in South Tyrol: Strict safety precautions

Strict safety precautions also applied in Sulden – just like now in Gufidaun. “A team of police forces from Germany and abroad has gathered around Angela Merkel, her husband Joachim Sauer and Sauer’s son,” reports the Italian broadcaster Rai about Merkel’s vacation. Shortly before her trip to northern Italy, Merkel had been to the Bayreuth Festival, where she also met Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder and his wife.

Merkel is on vacation in South Tyrol – hotel with infinity pool and winery

Angela Merkel and her husband were already in the Eisacktal last year, in Brixen, she writes New South Tyrolean Newspaper “Apparently the Isarco Valley made a good impression on her,” said the portal. Merkel and Sauer would stay at the Hotel Gnollhof in Gufidaun, a family-run, four-star hotel with its own winery, infinity pool, sauna, and tennis court. According to information on the hotel website, a week in a double room costs around 2000 euros.

Merkel in South Tyrol – the message spread quickly

It is not known how long Merkel will remain in South Tyrol. “In any case, the news of their arrival spread quickly in the village,” she writes New South Tyrolean daily newspaper about the stay of the former chancellor in Gufidaun. Merkel and her husband are always on the road with bodyguards.

Angela Merkel is a fan of South Tyrol and has been spending her summer holidays in the mountains of northern Italy for years. This time, with Gufidaun, she has chosen a place that, according to the South Tyrolean Tourist Office, is characterized by its gray castles, a dense town center, the pointed church tower and the Geisler peaks in the background. The many hilltops are characteristic of the place at an altitude of 734 meters.

