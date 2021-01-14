Germany is facing a possibly massive tightening and week-long extension of the corona lockdown. As the Tagesspiegel learned from government circles, the Chancellery and several federal states are considering shutting down public transport to get the infection numbers under control. “That would not only affect buses, underground and suburban trains, but also Deutsche Bahn,” it said. More severe restrictions on freedom of movement are also being discussed.

The Federal Press Office did not want to comment on this. As the dpa reports, Chancellor Merkel rejected eAccording to several participants in the online meeting of the CDU Presidium, a report by the “Bild” newspaper, according to which the Chancellery is thinking about the complete discontinuation of local and long-distance public transport.

However, she wants to discuss how to proceed in the corona pandemic with the prime ministers of the federal states next week and not as planned on January 25. Monday or Tuesday of the coming week are under discussion. But there has not yet been a determination. So far, the lockdown measures run until January 31, they can always be extended by a maximum of four weeks in accordance with the Infection Protection Act.

One reason for the alarm mood is the virus mutations, which are said to be significantly more contagious – their spread in Germany is described as a “black box” due to the fact that laboratory tests have hardly been carried out to date. So there is no concrete data situation yet, but Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chancellor Helge Braun (both CDU) are pushing for tightening. They were “extremely concerned” about the mutation, especially since the number of infections got out of control in Ireland, it said. Variant B.1.1.7, initially identified in Great Britain, is said to be around 40 percent more contagious.

An extension of the lockdown and tightening, whether and to what extent they also affect public transport is expected, according to the contradicting information, the exciting question. However, it is still completely unclear how something like this could work, as nursing staff and other employees in so-called system-relevant professions are dependent on buses and trains to get to work. As a first step, next Monday, Bavaria made it mandatory to wear FFP2 masks in public transport and shops, which reduce the risk of infection more than everyday masks.

Several prime ministers such as Thuringia’s Bodo Ramelow (left) support tightening. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) considers it necessary to first tighten the contact rules. “All models agree that this must happen more massively and more effectively,” said Dirk Brockmann, epidemiologist at the RKI. “So that we get into a phase in which the incidence is falling substantially and quickly.” RKI President Lothar Wieler emphasized that life in Germany is currently still too normal: “For me this is not a complete lockdown.” Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is planning an appeal for Friday with the heads of employers and unions to make greater use of the home office.

It is already clear that theaters and opera houses in Berlin will be closed until Easter. The director of the Berliner Ensemble, Oliver Reese, told the RBB that this was agreed during a meeting with Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer (left).